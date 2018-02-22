Buhari to meet former Nigerian leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar attending the African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday host former heads of state and presidents at a meeting of the National Council of State.

The meeting, which will hold inside the council chamber of the State House presidential villa Abuja, will start by 11a.m.

Thursday’s meeting is the third to be hosted by Mr. Buhari since his assumption of office in 2015.

The National Council of State is an advisory body to the president.

The council is often called to advise the president on matters such also as population census, prerogative of mercy, award of national honours as well as appointment of board and leadership of the INEC.

Membership of the council apart from the former leaders also include the vice president, senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives, the 36 governors and the attorney general and minister of justice.

The former Nigerian leaders expected at Thursday’s meeting include Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida.

Others are Yakubu Gowown, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ernest Shonekan.

  • Danladi Mammani

    Meeting of the generals more like, not required.
    Buhari should meet with selected undergraduates / post graduates in a national forum, randomly drawn, to get a better “feel” of the real Nigeria.