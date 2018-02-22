2019: Why I was removed as Northern Senators’ Forum chairman – Pro-Buhari Senator

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

A senator, Abdullahi Adamu, who was removed as chairman Northern Senators’ Forum has denied allegation he mismanaged funds belonging to the group.

Mr. Adamu’s removal was announced in a letter read by the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, shortly before the end of the plenary on Wednesday.

The letter signed by the forum’s Public Relations Officer, Dino Melaye, noted that Mr. Adamu was removed for ‘financial mismanagement and misadministration.’

Shortly after the announcement, Shehu Sani (Kaduna-APC), who is a member of the forum, alleged that Mr. Adamu and other executive members mismanaged about N70 million belonging to the group.

Mr. Adamu, who also attacked ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, has however denied this allegation.

In an interview with Channels, Mr. Adamu said the allegation was raised against him because he rejected the passage of election sequence by the senate.

The senator on February 14 led nine other senators to oppose the Senate passage of the amendment to the electoral act.

Mr. Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), questioned the conduct of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the passage process.

He said he would stand by his decision and “resist any decision the Senate takes regarding his position.”

One of the dissenting senators, representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday preempted being sanctioned by the senate leadership.

He apologised to his colleagues over his comment criticising the reordering of the election, a move pundits aver depicts rising cases of muzzling of dissenters in the Senate.

  • Abdullah Musa

    May we have the courage, determination, and divine Help to get rid of these charlatans come 2019.

  • The facts

    This is a classic situation of ‘don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house’

    • Julius

      If that’s the case many of them will be homeless..lolz.

  • wode

    Saraki and his Authoritarian leadership.

  • Amarachi E

    Abdullah Adamu ( Sariki aiki Keffi, Aare Obateru of the source ile ife) ,they just taught you how to be obedient to authority. Just to tell you that they still love you, they didn’t ask you to refund the money. Just learn a lesson if you will.

    • EdgarLegatt

      lol

  • Suleiman Alatise

    What is of interest to me is the Monkeys aspect of the story by the bush-head sinitor from kaduna.

  • AYANDIPO GBENGA

    Like MELAYE, SANI, SARAKI and CO always shout witch-aunt, persecution if any step is taking against them, they will ask why now. Why is it that it is also now that the man was against election sequence before they raised allegation of misappropriation which MELAYE is also part of as PRO? BUHARI caused all ds nonsense from beginning by allowing this saraki of athing to become no 3 in this nation and under this regime. Buhari will regret it for life.