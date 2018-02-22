2019: Why I was removed as Northern Senators’ Forum chairman – Pro-Buhari Senator

Related News

A senator, Abdullahi Adamu, who was removed as chairman Northern Senators’ Forum has denied allegation he mismanaged funds belonging to the group.

Mr. Adamu’s removal was announced in a letter read by the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, shortly before the end of the plenary on Wednesday.

The letter signed by the forum’s Public Relations Officer, Dino Melaye, noted that Mr. Adamu was removed for ‘financial mismanagement and misadministration.’

Shortly after the announcement, Shehu Sani (Kaduna-APC), who is a member of the forum, alleged that Mr. Adamu and other executive members mismanaged about N70 million belonging to the group.

Mr. Adamu, who also attacked ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, has however denied this allegation.

In an interview with Channels, Mr. Adamu said the allegation was raised against him because he rejected the passage of election sequence by the senate.

The senator on February 14 led nine other senators to oppose the Senate passage of the amendment to the electoral act.

Mr. Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), questioned the conduct of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the passage process.

He said he would stand by his decision and “resist any decision the Senate takes regarding his position.”

One of the dissenting senators, representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday preempted being sanctioned by the senate leadership.

He apologised to his colleagues over his comment criticising the reordering of the election, a move pundits aver depicts rising cases of muzzling of dissenters in the Senate.