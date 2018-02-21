FEC approves $6.7 billion for Ibadan-Kaduna rail project

A luggage train derailed and got stuck at Omi-Adio railway crossing along Abeokuta-Ibadan road.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a memo presented by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for the construction of a rail line from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Kaduna.

Mr. Amaechi, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting held inside the council chamber of the presidential villa, said the rail project “will cost $6.7 billion, with a completion period of three years.”

Also speaking, FCT minister, Mohammed Bello said FEC gave two approvals to the Federal Capital Territory.

The first, he said, is the award of supply of chemicals to FCT water companies at the cost of N273 million and the reconstruction of Bill Clinton Drive, Airport road, “ which has started showing sign of failure after 20 years at the cost of N1.9 billion with seven months completion.”

  • Abdul Wada

    Why a ridiculous joke.. Ordinary Ibadan to Lagos road, Buhari’s government couldn’t fix in 3 years.. Clowns!!! Where would they get $6.7b to begin with? Another 2019 propaganda for our friends in the SW to swallow..

    • aboki

      Sadistic wishes due to inbuilt HATRED and SENTIMENT
      Let give a benefit of doubt before condemnation Mallam Wada as you claimed.
      Nigeria we hail thee!