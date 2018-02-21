School attack: Buhari sends three ministers to Yobe

Pic 19. FEC MEETING
From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Minister of Stste for Agriculture, Sen Heinekaen Lokpobiri during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (20/12/17) /20/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the ministers of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; information, Lai Mohammed; and foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to go to Dapchi village in Yobe to assess the reported abduction of schoolgirls.

Mr. Mohammed disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

The meeting, which was held at the State House Council Chamber on Wednesday, was presided by President Buhari.

He said the President had also directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, where the incident occurred.

“Mr President has directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, and inform him of developments.

“He has released a delegation led by the Minister of Defence to Dapchi, to get first hand information as to what is happening.

“Others in the delegation are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Information,’’ he said

According to the minister, the president is monitoring the situation through direct contact with the military and police. He said Nigerians will be constantly briefed on developments.

The police in Yobe had on Tuesday confirmed an attack on the school in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe, by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that 30 of the over 900 female students were still unaccounted for.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    Imam continue releasing your terrorist brothers while more and more school girls continue missing. Nigeria we hail thee.

  • Frank Bassey

    I do not believe this story. Boko Haram has been decimated, demolished, destabilized ….. This must have happened under GEJ.

  • Powerlessconscious

    I could see the hand writing of atiku. Immediately he left apc to contest again buhari, a lot things have been happening. The hypocrite went to his twitter after this attack to claim he was relieved that all the girls were safe but everyday is for thieves God will one day punish the evil saboteurs of the progress of this nation. I pray for safe return of any missing girl.