School attack: Buhari sends three ministers to Yobe

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the ministers of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; information, Lai Mohammed; and foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to go to Dapchi village in Yobe to assess the reported abduction of schoolgirls.

Mr. Mohammed disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

The meeting, which was held at the State House Council Chamber on Wednesday, was presided by President Buhari.

He said the President had also directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, where the incident occurred.

“Mr President has directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, and inform him of developments.

“He has released a delegation led by the Minister of Defence to Dapchi, to get first hand information as to what is happening.

“Others in the delegation are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Information,’’ he said

According to the minister, the president is monitoring the situation through direct contact with the military and police. He said Nigerians will be constantly briefed on developments.

The police in Yobe had on Tuesday confirmed an attack on the school in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe, by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that 30 of the over 900 female students were still unaccounted for.