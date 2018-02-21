My husband was treated poorly after helping APC win 2015 elections — Remi Tinubu

APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu meets Buhari
File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari (l) with APC Chaieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17) 05776/30/10/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

Oluremi Tinubu, a Nigerian senator and wife of Bola Tinubu, on Monday revealed that she occasionally scolded her husband for his unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress-led administration, despite the way he was treated.

“I was hurt with, you know, what they did to my husband after the campaign,” Mrs. Tinubu said during an appearance on TV Continental’s ‘Your View’ in Lagos. “Occasionally I’ll chip in and say, you’re still helping out? Why are you helping out?”

But Mr. Tinubu, known as the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would often reply: “This country matters to me most,” Mrs. Tinubu said.

The disclosure was perhaps the first direct confirmation that Mr. Tinubu felt betrayed by the APC administration after he helped the party come to power in 2015

Claims that Mr. Tinubu was abandoned by President Muhammadu Buhari after the 2015 elections have failed to ebb since they first started circulating after the principal officers of the National Assembly were elected.

All the critical offices, especially the Senate President and its deputy and House Speaker and its deputy, went to individuals who were not favoured by the APC.

The outcome is believed to have severely affected the party’s unity, as its fallout could still be felt nearly three years on.

The rumours were also echoed when Mr. Buhari named his cabinet. Political commentators said Mr. Tinubu was largely left out of that arrangement too.

Yet, Mr. Tinubu has denied any rift with the president, but has reprimanded some top administration officials and political leaders within his party for reasons which ranged from policy mishaps to allocation of spoils of politics.

At the peak of a nationwide fuel shortage in 2016, Mr. Tinubu pointedly criticised the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, as being insensitive to the suffering of the citizens.

He said the minister’s comments that he cannot perform a magic to make the lengthy fuel queues disappear overnight was unconscionable and questioned how he made it into Mr. Buhari’s cabinet, to begin with.

Senator Remi Tinubu. [Photo credit: May May Nwa]

About six months later in September, Mr. Tinubu cried out in the media that he had been shortchanged by the chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, accusing him of injustice and repudiating his ‘national leader’ title.

But Mr. Tinubu did not openly go after Mr. Buhari, even though the president did not publicly intervene as the party’s internal crisis exacerbated.

Mrs. Tinubu said her husband was ‘trashed’ after the election, but that the politician “did not say anything.”

As his wife, however, Mrs. Tinubu said she felt nothing but sympathy for the “pain” her family went through to ensure APC’s victory in 2015.

Mr. Tinubu’s limited influence in the administration fuelled speculation that he might not back Mr. Buhari for re-election in 2019.

But Mr. Buhari has been carrying Mr. Tinubu along in recent weeks. The president invited the former Lagos governor to join his entourage to a meeting between African Union and European Union in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in last November.

Earlier this month, the president named Mr. Tinubu to head a team that would help find a solution to the party’s multi-dimensional crises in several states across the country.

Mr. Tinubu’s media adviser, Tunde Rahman, said Mr. Buhari ensured he had Mr. Tinubu with him at most of the bilateral meetings he attended during the trip to Abidjan.

Mr. Rahman did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ request seeking comments about whether or not Mrs. Tinubu’s statement reflected her husband’s feeling towards Mr. Buhari.

Even though she remained indecisive about her support for Mr. Buhari in 2019, Mrs. Tinubu maintained that the president is still loved by the citizens mostly for his “integrity.”

“When it comes to integrity, Buhari has it,” she said.

She noted her husband would have made a huge impact on the APC administration if he had been properly carried along, saying he had his exploits in Lagos to show.

“But they don’t want to give him credits,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu’s comments were first echoed in 2016 when the president’s wife, Aisha, publicly accused him of abandoning those who worked to get him to the position.

Mrs. Buhari threatened that unless her husband retraced his steps, she might not back him for re-election in 2019.

An APC strategist, Ayo Akanji, said there was no basis for anyone to suggest that Mr. Tinubu was abandoned after the 2015 elections, and definitely not by Mr. Buhari.

“The claim that Mr. Tinubu was abandoned is incorrect to begin with,” Mr. Akanji told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Monday night. “He has critical roles to play in this government and he has been playing them to the best of his ability.”

Mr. Akanji said Mr. Tinubu nominated Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and several top administration officials, although many of them may not necessarily be cabinet members.

“The head of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Tunji Fowler, and the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha, are key allies of Mr. Tinubu,” Mr. Akanji said. “These are just two positions which are individually far more consequential than some federal ministries.”

Mr. Tinubu, who was governor from 1999-2007, introduced Mr. Fowler to public service in 2005 when he named him the head of Lagos State board of internal revenue.

“Mr. President bestows a tremendous respect on Mr. Tinubu, which was the reason he asked him to come and head a committee that would settle the crisis within the party.”

Mr. Buhari has not openly announced his 2019 plans, but some of his recent comments and actions indicated that he would seek re-election.

  • Adele Uhuru

    Your husband was a tool that used just as he had hoped to use others, more-so every native of this amalgamated country know that your husband has a every checkered history and currently is milking the state of Lagos like a fat cow created for his sole sustenance, a trick he hoped to effect at the federal level. but was outsmarted by the Fulani clan at the helm.

    • Sword of Damocles

      Jagaban should be given the benefit of the doubt that he actually cared about the masses. Now he was used by the Kaduna Mafia. No one had ever heard of Maman Daura, or Issa Funtua, or the rest of those northen revanchists that Gen Buhari brought to all the important positions or listened to their counsel. Now that the whole world knows the types of people Buhari has decided to bring to important positions, what are we as citizens going to do about it? APC has one ACE: the entire PDP flock are POLITICALLY CONTAMINATED, and must be forever QUARANTINED from participation in “center” governance until a time where they can humble themselves to beg the Nigerian Masses for forgiveness for the betrayal of our ancestors & the very essence of being black. (which we all know they will never do for they have the affliction of HUBRIS). But Buhari cannot be nominated by APC, lest that party risks complete RUPTURE. The north will vote for their Sai Baba, after that, we shall see………

  • Anayo

    What baffles me most is that this same Tinubu, elias jagaban, (who should be apologising to his people, and by extension Nigerians for foisting on them one of the most incompetent and mediocre president ever in history), is not done yet, rather he is ready to head an APC reconciliation committee that will ensure the continuation of this evil and wicked régime. Tinubu abi the suffering of Nigerians never do? But he has already failed because both have no more trust and good will from the poor masses which will bring about their inevitable disgrace in 2019.

  • Arogbo

    Asiwaju Tinubu should disengaged from this government and if he refuses, the Yorubas will not foolishly follow him to the polls this time around. Let President Buhari hires his kin and the cabal that have taking over his government to do his dirty work.

  • Al

    Media are twisting the story just to keep us sad against buhari, she never said it. Even if it is true she said it, Tinubu doesn’t have a case for what she’s claiming with Vice President slot for him, FIRS, works among other invisibles privileges

  • FreeNigeria

    They should have given him the key to CBN vault to show appreciation

  • Point of Order

    “She noted her husband would have made a huge impact on the APC administration if he had been properly carried along, saying he had his exploits in Lagos to show”…NONSENSE!

    Is your so called husband the only man in Nigeria? Are you aware that there are 200m Nigerians and more than 70million men in Nigeria? What makes your Tinubu the “best” for political appointment? May God punish all of you who feed on the resources of the Niger Delta and come to insult every body with useless and sto0pid statements. Rubbish.

  • Lanre

    Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu. I am happy that you have come out in this manner. Essentially, you are screaming to the whole world to help ask or inquire if your husband is alright (mentally, that is) after the treatment by Buhari. May your marriage to Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu last long. Amen. After ensuring that General Muhammadu Buhari got the Yoruba (South-West) Delegate votes at the APC Convention, governance is now run by the relatives and kinsmen of Muhammudu Buhari viz – Abba Kyari, Babagana Kingibe, N. El-Rufai, Isa Funtua, Farouk Jubril, Mamman Daura, Mansur Dan-Ali, Dambazau and members of the Daura Emirate. I remember in 1999 when your husband became the Lagos State Governor and people were screaming that he was not performing, I defended him telling people that Tinubu has said before he “spends one kobo” he wants to know “where it will come from.” Today, Lagos State generates the most internal revenue of any of the component states of the Federation of Nigeria.
    In additon, your husband has shown great acumen in his choice of successors as Raji Fashola was an improvement on him and Ambode (so far) has been performing well. (I hope the heaps of waste/rubbish piling up in Lagos will not destroy Ambode’s legacy). To the matter at hand, your husband (just like Yemi Osinbajo) is about to be disgraced in Yorubaland. You see, when your husband says he loves Nigeria, he is actually saying he is so ashamed of what he has done (with Buhari) that he is looking for a way to save face. I will tell you today he cannot save face. Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the route to total disgrace and the rubbishing of his legacy if he continues this romance with Buhari and by extension the conservative political north. It is clear to everyone, that Buhari has the support of underage kids from Kano to Yobe, Zamfara to Adamawa. Add the Fulani Cattle Herders (Miyeti-Allah) and the North is a no-go for other contestants.

    Mrs. Tinubu (Auntie Remi), the Die is Cast, the Rubicon is crossed. What our forefathers warned us of is about to happen. Awon daran daran to bori wa (Cattle Herders are taking over). Let me advise you to gently tell Chief Bola Tinubu, the following:

    1). Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the opportunity to set his name in Gold. To be remembered as a Statesman and not as an itinerant politician, only concerned about the next election. Please remind him that CHIEF OBAFEMI AWOLOWO LOST ALL RELEVANCE AFTER 1962. THAT CHIEF AWOLOWO’S DECISION TO SERVE THE CONTRAPTION CALLED NIGERIA, EFFECTIVELY ENDED HIS POLITICAL CAREER.
    2). Work with like minds to ensure the creation of self-governing regions that are accountable to the people that reside in those regions;
    3).Ensure that taxation is deregulated and devolved to the regions so that each component unit (region) contributes an agreed percentage (20%) to the Federal Center;
    4). Create necessary mechanisms for each region to become independent (from Nigeria) within ten years (2028)
    5). Make this demands as part of a referendum before any Federal Elections are held.
    If Chief Bola Tinubu cannot do this, then it will be sad to watch him go the way of prominent Yoruba Figures.
    a). Chief Obafemi Awolowo (My Political Leader and Hero); Never won an election after 1959 when he decided to lead and rule Nigeria.
    b). Chief S.L. Akintola (Pretty much disgraced due to an ill thought alliance with the North);
    c). Brig. Ogundipe (Senior Army Officer who reportedly ran away to London instead of facing up to the Crises of Leadership);
    d). Bashorun M.K.O Abiola (Who insulted Chief Awolowo, kissed Babangida and Abacha and ended up inside their Bellies);
    e). General Oladipo Diya (The only Nigerian General so far caught crying on Tape);
    f). Chief Ernest Oladeinde Shonekan (“Fidi he”, confirming the position of Yorubas as interim holders of power for their masters);
    g).General Olusegun Obasanjo (Unable to make right decisions ever; always regretting supporting successors; now a singer of lullabies);
    h).Yemi Osinbajo (The jury is out but as of now regarded as a stooge).

    Once again ma, thank you for your forthright comment. We Yorubas have always played the conscience of Nigeria. What have we gotten in return? Enough of the mental slavery and bondage. God’s blessings on you and the family. Amen.

  • Sheikh Messi

    The very words the e-slaves Kay soyemi/bunmi binite, tundeMESS/tunsj/Sam/Julius/usher, Maria, Aisha ani, abdulmojeed/Alatise hate to hear..voiced by a woman who should know: TINUBU THE SW LION HAS BEEN TRASHED!!!
    HAHAHA!!
    They say the VP and the FIRS are Tinubus men. LOL! The REAL power lies within his kitchen cabinet/cabal and head of security agencies. If the VP is involved in making decisions that really matter in the POWER game, WHY ARE 98% OF HEADS OF SECURITY AGENCIES FROM SAME REFION AND RELIGION??
    Tinubu and the so called Buhari supporters in the SW are not fooling anybody but themselves.
    The ONLY reason they pretend to support Buhari is the hope of osinbajo becoming president on or before 2023. Buhari has been a DISASTER and they know it.
    It’s a dangerous permutation and a shot in the dark which could end anyway.
    It’s a high risk gamble Tinubu seems willing to take..like MKO.