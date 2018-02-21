Stop tagging ethnic groups as criminals, Sultan pleads with Nigerians

Left to right VC uniIlorin Sulyman Abdulkareem, Master of the ceremony Ali - Agan, Ishaq Oloyede, Salihu Belgore, Wale Babalakin, Co-master of ceremony Yusuf Ali, Sardauna of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau. [Photo credit: Azeezat Adedigba]

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to Nigerians to desist from tagging members of ethnic groups different from their own as criminals.

The traditional ruler, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja at the launch of a book in honour of the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede.

The book, titled “Dynamics of Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences”, was co-authored by several scholars in and outside Nigeria and focuses on religion and other topics.

Mr. Abubakar’s remarks were in reference to the currently raging deadly conflicts of farmers and herders in Nigeria for which Fulani herdsmen are routinely portrayed as the aggressors in the Nigerian media.

According to the Sultan, whose stool was founded by Fulani Islamic jihadists in the 18th Century, there are lots of Fulani in Nigeria who are not herdsmen. To therefore stereotype a particular ethnic group as criminal is totally wrong, he said.

“Herdsmen crisis is simply economic survival which needs to be tackled and resolved. We need to take the negative thoughts away from us; our moral level in this country has gone so low,” he said.

“It is so sad that tens of thousands of people are dying everyday while our governors, politicians are well-guarded by security men.

“We do not have statesmen, we have men of the state. We have governors who only see their immediate environment as their own. It is no longer a state for all. We need to sit together and proffer solution on how to move this nation forward,” he admonished.

The Sultan praised the authors for writing the book in honour of Mr. Oloyede while he is still alive, lamenting that honest and upright people are not usually celebrated in Nigeria until they are gone, when schools, hospitals and airport may then be named after them.

“A dead person is gone and it is important to be celebrated while alive. Oloyede is an honest and an incorruptible person,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Salihu Belgore, said the book will provide insight for scholars to understand the Islamic holy book, the Qur’an.

“This book will assist every individual to understand and comprehend the Holy Qur’an, so it is recommended for all to read it,” he said.

Salihu Belgore. [Photo credit: Azeezat Adedigba]

The book reviewer, Afiz Oladosu, a professor at the University of Ibadan, said the book, which has 26 chapters and 599 pages, was written in English and Arabic.

He recommended it to individuals who desire and value knowledge.

“The book has three main groups of essays which talk about Islamic economy, Christian study, Arabic culture and civilisation. The book discussed the contributions of Islamic studies to scholars in Nigeria,” Mr Oladosu said.

“Currently, there is an issue of practice of Islamic law in Nigeria, this book really discussed it at length. Therefore, everyone should lay their hands on the book and read it,” he said.

According to the professor, the book does not have structure, although it is thoughtful and provoking and therefore should be recommended for scholars in humanities, law and social sciences.

“Perfection is an ideal we constantly pursue. Lack of structure itself is a style in a world which is structure-less. Plato said there is a method for everything in the world, if you are going to run mad, do it with a method,” Mr Oladosu said.

Left to right VC uniIlorin Sulyman Abdulkareem, Master of the ceremony Ali – Agan, Ishaq Oloyede, Salihu Belgore, Wale Babalakin, Co-master of ceremony Yusuf Ali, Sardauna of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau. [Photo credit: Azeezat Adedigba]

The book presenter, who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin, donated N5 million to support the book.

“In support of knowledge, I will honour the book. The desire to win is born in most people but the will to win is a matter of training,” he said while announcing the donation.

In his remarks, Mr. Oloyede said Nigeria can only be a great country when its people shun partisan sentiments.

“When an individual is found to be unable to account for whatever belongs to the government, our first duty is to tell the person to refund and when the person refunds honourably, there is no need to go further.

“But if the person refuses, we hand them over to law enforcement agencies to recover  government properties,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    Let’s call the murderous Fulani herdsmen that go about killing, maiming and burning villages as nation-builders? What an insult. Go and tell those in IDP camps in Benue State that Fulani herdsmen are not criminals. Mtcheeew!!!

  • FreeNigeria

    They are what they are, killers and terrorists. the Sultan message should have been directed to the terrorists to stop their killings and raping

  • UYI111

    Aha here comes the Satan of sokoto and by large extent of the foolanis /janjanweed again do you think that Nigerians are all fools as you and your bloodsuckers think again !
    I remember vividly when you pleaded with Boko haram to stop killing Muslims that it was a sin what you meant then was that concentrate on killing the Christians or non Muslims as we later comes to know because you have never really comes out to condemn their rampage on innocent souls with your own mouth up till now what you do is always to assign someone in your name with a piece of paper to read out with feigh lips the message is clear keep your sermon to yourself statan you you will all pay for these dearly soon evil begets evil we are not waiting for the afterlife as you all think no soon !!! u and your types ain”t immortal ever since they made you the satan of Sokoto Nigeria has never known peace from Jos to Benue/Nasarawa Southern Kaduna to the East tell me if it”s a coincidence!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Adele Uhuru

    But you the sultan willfully create a society where none Fulani muslim’s life is worthless but complain and pleads when the killer murderous Fulani Muslims are called what they represent. But you also will be quite happy getting fat, living in a palace built with oil money and flying private jet also acquire with oil money ?

  • Decimator

    The Sultan is proudly one of the Fulani murderers patron anyway .What else do we expect from him?
    Remember he once claimed that they were not Nigerians.