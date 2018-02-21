Yobe schoolgirls’ incident: Ezekwesili condemns Nigerian government’s ‘silence’

Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili [Photo: Daily Trust]

A former Nigerian minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Wednesday condemned the silence of the Nigerian government over the reported kidnap of school girls in Yobe State.

Mrs. Ezekwesili spoke against the backdrop of reports that a total of 94 students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe, were reportedly missing after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the school on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently verify if some of the students were indeed kidnapped.

However, Aishatu Abdullahi, one of the schoolgirls that escaped Boko Haram’s Monday night attack on Dapchi town of Yobe State, told our reporter that it was not all of the students that were so lucky.

According to her, some of the girls may have been taken away by the armed insurgents.

But the Yobe State police commissioner, Sunmonu Abdulmaliki, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night that the school was attacked, but no immediate confirmation that any of the schoolgirls were abducted.”

“Quite alright, the school was attacked,” Mr. Abdulmaliki said by telephone. “As at today, both the parents and the school authorities are doing a headcount,” he said.

“The school has up to 900 students, some of them are on farms, some of them have not resumed,” he added. “I am sure by morning tomorrow, I should get the details from the ministry to know whether there are missing children or not.”

On Wednesday, Mrs. Ezekwesili, a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, said she hoped the kidnap was not true.

Describing such incident as a recap of the Chibok incident that occurred in 2014, the former minister said government inaction led to the poor handling of the unfortunate incident.

She wrote on her twitter handle: “God forbids that the presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian army continued to keep the public in suspense any further on what really happened two days ago at the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe.

“God forbids that nothing was at all learned in all these years #ChibokGirls on how federal government should transparently engage the public on matters like the allegations flying about on Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe State after a Boko Haram attack.

“God forbids that we are indeed missing daughters who went to school once again. God forbids that anything resembling a re-enactment of the torture of the nearly four years of our #ChibokGirlsTragedy has happened to Nigeria.”

Mrs. Ezekwesili, who has been at the forefront of advocacy for the return of the Chibok girls, also prayed that God forbids the evil in “Our land this evil in our land a second time.”

The former minister also asked whether the Nigerian government was aware of the incident.

“Nigerian army,” she tweeted, “do you have facts on the allegations of abduction of 94 daughters of Nigeria from their Boarding School- Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi Yobe state after a Boko Haram attack?

“Are you in strong pursuit of their abductors if true?”

  • Gary

    Madam, it has happened and there appears to be an official conspiracy of silence and Boko Haram fatigue by the media.
    The latest terrorist hostages have a State Governor and representatives in the National and State Assemblies. Yet not a peep about this horrible hostage-taking. The Governor was on a campaign style assignment to receive President Buhari in Adamawa in the week. And none of them thought to mention this atrocity nor did any of the Nigerian media bring it up. The politicians don’t want to rain on Buhari’s campaign tour while both the media and our Army have become overwhelmed by the daily outbreak of terror and mayhem across the country.
    You see, when the Army has Boko Haram on its heels, the terrorists offer to swap hostages for ransom and the government complies to free those they have put in harm’s way or failed to protect. Then the cash infusion strengthens the Jihadists and enables them to recruit new fighters from Chad and Niger to kill more Nigerians and seize fresh hostages.
    And the cycle then continues. Into the tenth year, draining the nation of blood and treasure. All in the name of religious fanaticism. While those who promoted Shariah and enabled the Jihadists carry on with their own lives.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    There’s not a shadow of a doubt that the regime of illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot, sectionalist and herdsman Muhammadu Buhari is superintending an insecure, unsafe and dangerous Nigeria of its own creation. May God punish anyone who votes to keep the status quo in 2019. Buhari is from the pit he*ll.