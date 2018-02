Related News

A popular Christian evangelist, Billy Graham, is dead.

Mr. Graham is credited with transforming American religious life through his preaching and activism.

He was 99.

His books are also popular among Christians across the world including Nigeria.

A counsellor to ex-U.S. presidents, Mr. Graham long suffered from cancer,

The Guardian UK newspaper quotes his spokesperson as saying Mr. Graham died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.