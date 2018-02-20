DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

  • AryLoyds

    What a Joke ! After the fulani killer animals have escaped ! May God destroy the fulani elite who are responsible for these killings !

    • Hyginus

      You will be waiting forever for God to destroy them for you. Was God responsible?

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    What a load of rubbish.

  • ed

    Vice President Osinbajo is a pastor and a lawyer politician.
    Daura, Kyari and the other members of President Buhari’s Cabals are running a ring around the Vice President, who honestly believe that they are doing everything by the book.
    President Buhari Islamization agenda has been enhanced by Vice President Osinbajo serving as obedience House boy.