Senate probes ‘secret’ NNPC, Agip account holding over N30 billion

Chambers of the Nigerian Senate used to illustrate the story.

The Nigerian Senate has mandated its committee on public accounts to carry out an investigation into an alleged ‘secret account’ operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Agip oil company.

The resolution was made on Tuesday after a deliberation on a motion titled, “Urgent need to investigate NNPC, Nigerian Agip Oil Company IPP Security Account”, sponsored by Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West).

Mr. Melaye said the account was opened with the name, “NNPC/ Nigerian Agip Oil Company IPP Security account” with address NNPC Garki, Herbert Macaulay Way, domiciled in First Bank Nigeria Plc with account number 2006367288.

He further revealed that, “the opening balance is N31,704,807,979.2 with a closing balance of N34,423,738,086. 4 as at 25th April, 2017.”

The lawmaker added that, “there has been lodgments and withdrawals since January 2017.”

The senator asked the lawmakers to find out: “the objectives of the account, the Signatories to the Account, if the account is known to the Federal Government and what are the sources of the accounts fund?”

He added that there is a possibility that the Accountant-General of the Federation was not even aware that these accounts were opened.

He said there is a need to investigate the matter, “in order to protect the future of Nigerians and generations yet unborn.”

The committee has been mandated to present a report on the issue within four weeks.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Buhari’s Executive is NECK DEEP in KWARAPSHUN.
    This was how the senate grasscutter probe started like play like play. They(senators) were called all sorts of unprintable names by the e-herdsmen.
    The rest as they say is history.
    THIEVES!

  • Frank Bassey

    ‘Secrete NNPC Account under Buhari as Petroleum Minister?