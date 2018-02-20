We’ve not relented in fight against corruption — Buhari

President Buhari in Adamawa

President Muhammadu Buhari visited Adamawa on Tuesday where he spoke at an anti-corruption event.

The president’s praised the state for its effort in dealing with corruption, and recommended its model to other Nigerian states.

Read his full speech below:

KEYNOTE SPEECH OF HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE FIRST ADAMAWA STATE ANTI-CORRUPTION SUMMIT, TUESDAY 20TH FEBRUARY, 2018

PROTOCOLS:

I am delighted to be here today, and to be part of this memorable event.

It is very encouraging that a State Government on its own ventures into the subject matter of fighting Corruption deliberately, as well as transparently subjects its methods to the whole nation for detailed discussion.

You may recall that on 29th May 2015, when I stated that we are faced with enormous challenges in this Country, with insecurity and institutionalized pervasive corruption being key and that my confidence remained high that together we will tackle them head on. As I had predicted, today I am proud to note that we have not relented in our determination to fight corruption. We are fixing our problems together.

Even though under our system the Federal Government cannot directly interfere in the details of the operations of States, but to see that the gross corruption at the local level is being checked and transparently reported is a thing of satisfaction and joy for me.

We will try to ensure that, there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.

I note with satisfaction the logical steps taken by Adamawa State Government in the last two and a half years to demonstrate that transparency, fiscal responsibility, accountability and timely delivery of strategic goods and services to develop the state and enhance the confidence of its people is a viable template to fighting corruption.

Team work, the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, the respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, the institutional reforms to improved efficiency, the drive to achieve value for money, as demonstrated by this administration, are worthy of note.

I recommend to other states this model along with all other winning approaches to enhance the progress and development of our Nation.

The projects and progress I have seen in Yola along with the reports and presentations made here have given me encouragement on the future of the State. I hope this momentum will be sustained.

To the Government of Adamawa State, I say “well done and keep it up”. To the people of Adamawa State, I congratulate you all on supporting the Government and encourage you to continue to give your maximum support to the State Government in its drive for a much better future.

Thank you and may God bless our country.

