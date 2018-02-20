Constituency projects have no place in democratic development — Senator

Senator Shehu Sani

Constituency projects have no place in Nigeria’s democratic or constitutional development, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said.

Mr. Sani noted that instead of exerting energy on execution of these projects, lawmakers should focus more on oversight functions.

He said this at the launch of Dubawa and Udeme projects of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ.

Udeme is a civic technology that enables citizens and the media track, investigate and report any form of corruption in the procurement process and the implementation of capital allocation projects in the past and present national and state budgets; while Dubawa is an independent verification and fact checking platform aimed at amplifying the culture of truth in public discourse, public policy, and journalistic practice.

Speaking on the topic ‘The Place of Constituency project in Nigeria’s Infrastructural and Democratic Development’, Mr. Sani said the execution of constituency projects is a distraction to lawmakers.

“Constituency projects have no place at all in any democratic or constitutional development. As far as I’m concerned, from my little experience in the National Assembly, it’s going to be a herculean task for any NGO or group of NGO to go through that very system of allocations that were tied to senators and members of House of Reps.

“We must reach that very point that we should be expecting from our senators and Reps other than for them to perform oversight functions. This idea of allocating money for constituency project is one issue that I believe consistently distracts the attention of members of the National Assembly.”

He proposed that an agency of government saddled with the responsibility of executing constituency projects should be formed to relieve lawmakers of the task.

“We should have a new agency of government where such agency can make budgets and execute projects on behalf of senators in their constituencies. So that senators and members of House of Reps can now concentrate on the very important issue of why they are elected.”

He described how corrupt lawmakers loot funds meant for execution of constituency projects.

“No matter how you try to track these projects, there are a lot of things that will happen for which you ascertain that a senator or member of House of Reps has performed his duty but at the end of the day, you will be used to pass good comment.

“For example, if in my constituency project, I wrote that I want to share 200 tricycles and I invite project trackers to come and I will show you. I will also invite a rented crowd to come. Before you, I will share it and after you have left, they will return them. And I will return all those items to the person who gave it. There are always ways they use to circumvent the process.”

He lauded the initiators of the Dubawa and Udeme projects for the initiative he project would set politicians on their toes.

“We have a system whereby you hardly know when money is looted until when the government is no more in power. How did we come to a point that we have to wait until the government is gone before we know what is happening?

“We have more than 50 governors standing trials. You ask yourself, where are the citizens or what happened to investigative journalism? If you look at the profiles of those who are on trial today for corruption, they are at one time or the other ‘Man of the Year’ of various news organisations.

“We should thank ourselves for having Dubawa coming into Nigeria’s media mainstream. As far as I’m concerned, the idea you have brought into fruition today will change the thinking, dynamics and politics of what is on ground today,” the lawmaker said.

  • wode

    Shehu Sani is and would always be frank in his submissions irrespective of whose ox is gored. Kudos!

    • Julius

      I wish there are more like him in the Senate ! He is fighting all alone.

      • Suleiman Alatise

        Don’t be fooled, Sheu Sanni is a chameleon, always on the fence.

        • Julius

          Well at least he is speaking out..unlike the rest of them. The see no evil, hear no evil but evil themselves crowd. But, I get your point.

    • Adele Uhuru

      Very true, I do sometimes wish that the North should produce a person like him as the President. I really believe he does posses true leadership acumen based on honesty. More-so he will be more of a leader that does for Nigeria rather than these leaders looking for what Nigeria can do for them. Like the current Ruler whom seem to be on a grand vacation where by his well being and that of his kin matters most of all…………….

  • Pawa2

    He is right but his fellow senators will crucify him. They get a lot of their illegal earnings from Constituency Project funds and it is what makes them behave like kings when they go yo their constituencies.

  • Shahokaya

    Coming from the horses mouth. So that was/ is what these looters do in the name of constituency projects?

  • Okokondem

    Sometimes it feels like I’m on a desolate island debating the perils of a stupendous pay package of members of Nigeria’s national assembly, including the dreaded constituency project, which basically is another tool these members use to defraud the system. Thank you for highlighting this usual program.