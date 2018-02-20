Court orders Abaribe, lawyer to produce Kanu on March 28

Nnamdi Kanu
Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu [Photo Credit: Pulse.ng]

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the defence counsel to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court on March 28, or for his sureties to explain his whereabouts.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order while ruling on an application for adjournment made by the prosecuting counsel, Shuaibu Labaran.

Mr. Kanu, who is the leader of the proscribed Indigeneous People Of Biafra, is standing trial before the court alongside three members of the group for alleged treasonable offences relating to the agitation of the group for separation of the South-east and South-south regions from Nigeria.

He was admitted to bail on April 25, 2017 with the Chairman, South-east Senate caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe; a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom, and a Chartered Accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu signing his bail bond.

Mr. Kanu has, however, not appeared in court since his bail and his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, repeatedly told the court that he was in the custody of the Nigerian Army, an allegation the army has denied.

Mrs. Nyako had earlier granted an application seeking to separate Mr. Kanu’s charges from that of the other defendants, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi.

She granted the application particularly since none of the defendants raised an objection to it.

Mr. Labaran told the court that since Mr. Kanu’s absence was frustrating proceedings in the matter, justice would be better served if the charges were separated so that the case of the three defendants could go on.

“In view of the court granting the application to severe the charge of the first defendant from the others, we shall be asking for a short adjournment to enable us tidy our processes and for the records of the court to be neater,” he said.

Mr. Pan Ejiofor, counsel to Benjamin Madubugwu, attempted to ask the court for bail to enable his client seek medical attention but the judge said she was not disposed to granting bail to any of the other defendants.

She, however, advised the counsel to liaise with the prison authorities, saying if they agreed to attach a warden to the defendant, she would make an order allowing him to go to any government hospital.

She also adjourned that of the other defendants until March 20.

Mr. Kanu and his co-defendants are standing trial on a five -count charge bordering on felony.

Some of the charges include treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful assembly and other offences bordering on their agitation for secession ‎of the Republic of Biafra from Nigeria.

  • Abiodun

    Put a heavy bounty on him.Trust my Ibo brother, they will produce him sharp-sharp. What is agitations when it can not produce Naira. He he he

    • Hyginus

      Like the one they but on Boko Haram that has killed over 2000 and displaced many. Little minded people.

    • Otile

      You must be an ìdiot, the criminal Islamic army invaded his home, vandalized his residence and kidnapped him yet you are compelling his sureties to explain his whereabouts. Did the sureties lead the invading vandals to the raid? Your reasoning and that of this hopeless government is why Nigeria is called shithole, the same reason the certificate forger is called fantastically corrupt. Nonsense.

    • Biafran 1967

      Racist retard.

  • Jon

    It was the nepotistic, radical, Islamic Jihadist and his criminal terrorist gangs that interrupted the court process by invading his residence. And, therefore should be held accountable.

  • Frank Bassey

    It is the Army that should produce him. They chased him away. They must explain his whereabouts.

  • Biafran 1967

    Strange how the army declared him the head of a terrorist organisation but have made no effort to look for him. No extradition request to UK, no wanted posters, no search for him. Curious. The last he was heard from was 14th September when terrorists in green uniform invaded his house. Yet the zoo authorities pretend that someone not involved in the invasion at Umuahia Ibeku can produce Kanu in court.

    • Damian

      Bros, the Nigerian army has no business looking for the coward.
      Rather his co-perpetrators should come and tell us where he is.
      Total coward he is…he even complicated the situation of those that were arrested and charged with him…what a selfish self centered coward Kanu is.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    Some judges are actually arseholes and this judge is one of them!