Buhari departs Katsina for Yola

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday departed Katsina State, for Yola, Adamawa State, after a five-day private visit to his home in Daura.

The presidential aircraft took off from Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina, about 10.30a.m. and headed for Yola where he is expected to declare open an anti-corruption conference.

The conference’s theme is “Performance Based Governance: Transparency, Accountability and Social Value’’.

While in Daura, President Buhari received hundreds of sympathisers at his private residence to console the president over the deaths of two extended family members, Halima Dauda and Ai’sha Alhaji Mamman.

They also sympathised with him over the auto-crash involving his son, Yusuf.

Among the early callers were state governors from All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Others were Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Aminu Masari (Katsina State); Abubakar Muhammed (Bauchi State); Kashim Shettima (Borno); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo State) and Malam Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna State.

Also Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano State); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State.

The governors of Benue, Osun and Ogun were represented by their deputies at the meeting.

The governors of Yobe and Plateau were also represented at the meeting.

On Monday, Mr. Buhari met with members of Daura Emirate coalition.

The president, at the meeting, disclosed that all unclaimed looted assets, including landed property recovered by the Federal Government, would be sold and the proceeds deposited into government treasury.

The president said he would not allow a repeat of what happened in the 1980s when buildings and other ill-gotten property seized by his military administration were returned to corrupt officials following his ouster as Head of State.

The president told the groups that the APC-led government would consolidate on the gains and monumental achievements in the development of infrastructure across the country.

“For most ordinary Nigerians, if you give them good roads, railway and stable electric power they will be happy to carry on with their lives.

‘‘We are doing so much for our country and we will continue to do more out of the fear of God,” the president said.

The president promised that the Federal Government would sustain the provision of funds, improved seedlings and fertiliser to farmers to ensure that the sector remained the largest employer of labour to Nigerians.

He said records of achievements on security, war against corruption and the revival of the economy had remained very impressive.

The president is expected to return to Abuja later today. (NAN)