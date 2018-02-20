Horror as Abuja-Frankfurt flight drops 5,000 feet

Lufthansa airlines [Photo Credit: The Local - Germany]

Passengers on a Frankfurt-bound flight on Sunday were thrown into despair when the airplane suddenly came down midair from 35,000 feet to 5,000 feet.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the LH595 flight, operated by Lufthansa airline, left Nigeria’s capital Abuja for Frankfurt, Germany, at about 11.15 pm.

Trouble started shortly after takeoff when the plane suddenly descended as though it was about to crash, throwing the entire passengers into despair.

A passenger who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES and craved anonymity said the aircraft crew, however, declined to make a stop at a nearby airport in spite of pleas from passengers.

The passenger explained that when the incident occurred about a few minutes past one hour into the flight, many passengers fell down, others were injured and many had some of their valuables fall from where they had them placed.

The passenger recounted that due to the fear, they could not be served food and drinks neither could the crew members attend to other welfare concerns.

The airline, he said, claimed the incident was due to a combination of bad weather and faulty engine, adding that it was not caused by human error.

Upon arrival in Germany, there were ambulances and fire fighters waiting to attend to the aircraft and its passengers who, according to our source, had become “almost dead”.

PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to speak to the management of the airline proved abortive Tuesday morning.

Several calls placed to the communication desk were left unattended to while no reply was supposed to an email sent to the airline.

  • Arabakpura

    They need to explain it so that people will not lose their cool flying in their airplanes!

  • International games

    No need for too much talking. What is the Standard Operating Procedure for an event like that? Must the pilot land that plane at the closest available airport?

  • javscong javscong

    This is a very ignorant post. An aircraft, 1 hour into a six hour flight “drops” from an altitude of 35,000 ft. to 5,000, is on a crash course. No aircraft drops that much unless there is total decompression and loss of all power. The pilot would have sent a “may day” call and attempted to make an emergency landing at the nearest location, if he still has control. That flight would have just been crossing over into Agadez ATC area but still accessible to ABV ATC. Premium Times owes it a duty to its readers to “filter” the sort of articles to feature online. If this piece was referred to the aviation experts, it may never have been published. This is complete “BS”.

    • lawiri

      I agree with you and I think PT’s report was hinged on a verbal account of terrified passengers. This should have been taken up with aviation experts before going to press.

    • FreeNigeria

      How did the passengers know it dropped from 35,000 feet to 5,000 feet

    • Odinaka

      You sound like an aviation expert or pilot. But you know a journalist is not necessarily an expert, which is why he contacts experts while doing his story. I salute your analysis, though.