Nnamdi Kanu’s wife speaks on husband’s ‘disappearance’, 2019 election

Nnamdi Kanu's wife, [Photo credit: Daily POst]

The wife of the leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says her husband’s disappearance should be the major issue that will dictate discourse as the nation goes to the poll next year.

Uchechi Kanu, speaking in an interview published by BBC on Monday, said the Nigerian government should account for her husband’s whereabouts, else, people will not vote.

“In the next coming election,” she said, “we need to have that in mind that for us to ever be better, we need to stand up.

“Yes, Nnamdi Kanu’s issue should be the number one thing: where is he? You need to provide him; at least tell us where he is. You need to at least do something before you run an election, otherwise we aren’t going to vote.”

Mr. Kanu is wanted by the Nigerian government for alleged treason. He has not been seen in public since September 2017 when the army raised his residence in Abia state.

The army denies knowing his whereabouts.

Mrs. Kanu maintained that the Nigerian Army should tell the world what happened to her husband, saying nobody in his family knows whether he was dead or alive.

When asked how life has been since her husband’s “disappearance”, she became emotional, describing the experience as difficult.

“It is difficult,” she said about raising their child without her husband, adding that the child sometimes says things that break her heart.

“He goes sometime… he says ‘Daddy’, and that kills me more, because I don’t know what to say to him,” she said.

She, however, dismissed the notion that her husband’s action was illegal, saying Mr. Kanu acted within the ambit of the law.

She said, “What makes it illegal? Why? Why should that be treasonous? One asking for self-determination; how’s that a crime? It is not a crime.”

On insinuations that Mr. Kanu kept his family in the safety of Britain and expected other people to die for a cause he could not bring his family in to fight for, Mrs. Kanu said such statements were insensitive, adding that the family has been the worst hit since he disappeared.

“Do they even know what I go through? I can’t even explain,” she said, adding that Mr. Kanu’s immediate family is homeless and suffering too.

“Is that not sacrifice?” she said, adding that such insinuation could only be made by those she called “Typical stupid African person”.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Nigeriamovingforward

    Chai, so your husband has been missing since and you are just now speaking out. This woman and his family knows where the coward Cownu is. Stop playing your fellow gullible biafraud terrorists for fools. Well, on other hand, they are fools for falling for this guy’s gimmick in the first place.

  • Anasieze Donatus

    THIS HAS SHOWN HOW UNINTELLIGENT THIS KANU FAMILY IS AND WAS.

  • Otile

    Buhari is a very cruel man indeed, he has hurt so many Christian families in particular. See how he rounded up our Cameroonian brothers seeking self-determination and handed them to the old murderer Biya. A special place in hell is reserved for Buhari and his cruel gang, they cannot cheat karma.

    • Sam

      Mumu ,we are talking about your mentor Nnamdi kanu here , how come you don’t want to know his whereabout ? Yeye

      • Otile

        See how senseless you are, rejoicing because your cruel dullard master kidnapped a young man asking for self-determination. You are a mugu.

        • Sam

          Twat, no one kidnapped the coward ,he is hiding in Ghana ,when he is tired ,he will come out with his two legs ,bye the way did that young man behaved like a human being while agitating for self determination? Oluku !

          • Otile

            It is a terrible waste of time responding to a tout like your. By the way where are your co-touts, we expect hundreds of you to come out en masse to sing the praise of your deity Imam Buhari. Oya awon tout.

    • FreeNigeria

      Buhari HELL mansion has been built and completed when he executed three young Nigerians with non existent law in 1984. Very hot slow burner awaits the murderous brainless cow

      • Otile

        Gbam

  • Ola

    You sit in the comfort of your London home and you are telling some people not to vote in Nigeria?

    Madam why don’t you relocate back to Onitsha if you truly believe in the cause your darling husband is fighting for.

  • Imeh Enuah

    Your face on the photograph posted do not in any way look like the picture of a woman in grieve. Can you swear by amadioha or any god of your husband’s community that you know not where your is. Stop deceiving your self.

    • Osakue

      She think say we be mugu humans we never stop to amaze me. WHAT!!!

  • Yego V

    Madam Kanu, I wish I can help find your husband. While you keep searching for him, your strategy of protest, I have to say, is the least effective. I don’t know how many Igbos are behind you on this one. From what I gather there’s no unity amongst your people, and certainly most of the north are unlikely to support you. Seek better counsel, that Kanu’s lawyer is a clown.

  • Pawa2

    After the interviewer had left she shouted: Nnamdi come ‘outu’, they ‘havu’ ‘leftu’; come and eat your a-poo.

  • Onye Obosi

    An afterthought drama that was poorly acted.
    For over how many months now, all of a sudden you just realize your husband is missing?
    You are talking to the same BBC, what happened to radio biafra, and emma powerfool?
    The same BBC your weak erection husband has been speaking against.

    They have busted your mumu husband scam, now he wants to use you to attract sympathy to continue his fraud.
    Shame on you woman!
    The blood of the ignorant, and gullible people you and your husband have led to untimely death must be continue to hunt your family.

    • Otile

      So you are all for Federal government kidnapping of people who advocate self-determination. Can you say that this government is carrying out justice for all?

  • SteveOMarcus

    Emm, madam, please check the oza room. Your hubby may be hiding there.

    • Otile

      Ifa Orunmila! The touts are coming out of the woodwork. Where did this one come from? They never say anything reasonable.

  • FreeNigeria

    I think you’re born there, so please tell me