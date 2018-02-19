Kano govt blames INEC, says footage of underage voting recorded during 2015 polls

Underage voters used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Post-Nigeria]

The Kano state government on Monday said the footage showing underage persons voting reportedly during the Kano local government polls, was recorded during the March 30, 2015 general elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It said the exercise depicting the illegality was never conducted by the state electoral body, KANSIEC.

In the aftermath of the public outcry that greeted the footage, INEC had quickly absolved itself saying its voters’ register which should have been used for the Kano polls did not contain underage voters.

However, the state Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, is not impressed by INEC’s defence. He offered another explanation.

“What you have seen in the video clip showing underage kids voting, did not happen now. It was recorded during the last 30 March 2015 elections,” he said.

Mr. Garba, who was furious about the clips, said Monday that some “mischievous persons were behind the spreading of the clips but were missing out in the whole game because what was therein the video happened in 2015.”

The March 30, 2015 general election held across the country for the offices of the president and National Assembly members.

The latest government’s stand comes barely 24 hours after the state electoral body, KANSIEC, said it is ready for the INEC investigation into the matter.

The KANSEIC chairman, Ibrahim Sheka, had earlier dismissed the clip.

He said the clip was released 48 hours after the conduct of their local government elections, “something that clearly shows a disconnect between our local government elections and the video.”

  • share Idea

    You need a bigger lie to cover previous lie. APC government is now telling us that underage people voted in Buhari in Kano during the last election – could this be part of the reason the state REC was killed. Nigeria we hail thee ( you can hid the truth for awhile but not indefinitely…)

    • Prosperous Nigeria

      INEC should be prevailed to conduct a fresh registration exercise for voters in Kano State with International Agencies as Programme Observers. If this is not done 2019 Elections in the State will not be deemed to be free and fair. Or what do you guys think?

      • share Idea

        My Gee, it will be a wasteful exercise for INEC to involve re-registration of voters in Kano or any other states in Nigeria.

        What the nation should be doing is to implement the national ID system and over time people that fraudulently benefits from the current registration will stop gaining the advantage. There are things you can not easily correct in a society.

        Implementing a properly thought solution (like National ID system) will checkmate the fraudulent people. The cabals that benefits from Nigeria not having proper records prevented the government from not fully implementing the National ID system, and CBN then had to resort to BVN to minimise the effect of not having proper ID system.

        Instead of government to continue implementation of National Id system, they are beating their chest that they are using BVN to weed out ghost workers. National ID system should be the foundational system upon which other government agency can rely on. Hence, once we have that, you will find out that many state’s number of registered voter’s would either decrease or remain static for a long time because many of the registered minor will not have opportunity of registering again when they officially turn 18 as their previous registration would have been captured in INEC system.

        With current idea INEC is planning to use in general election (electronic transmission of polling both result), if it works, it would reduce some of the fraudulent activities associated with our general election. There is no human system that do not have some drawbacks, the only problem with ours is that we manifestly exploit such loopholes that even a child would know that corrupt act have been done in the process.

        I will give you example, prior to 2011 election when INEC have not bio-metrically registered people, In Anambra state election that was conducted by INEC then, Andy Ubah won with more than 1.7million votes. However, subsequent state elections conducted with the biometric register had not had more than 800,000 votes for both the winner and losers – why, the actual (not officially registered which is padded) number of registered voters in Anambra state will not be more than 1.2M people

        This scenario is applicable to every states in the federation. Hence, Kano states with more than 5m registered voters could not record more than 3M votes in last election in spite of the fact that so many underage people voted and it was reported as a record turn out of voter.

        I will maintain again that the population of Nigeria will not be more than 110M and not this crazy number of over 180M that both the government and people are bandy about.

  • Epsilon_Delta

    Buhari is relaxing because child voters will make the difference.

  • Prosperous Nigeria

    Head or Tail, underage kids voted in Kano Elections. Magana don dey comot! God is Great!