Major Health Stories from Last Week

One in three Nigerian households consume contaminated water – Report

About one in three households in Nigeria consume contaminated water, a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

The survey was carried out in 2016/2017 by the NBS in collaboration with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) as part of the global Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) programme.

The survey estimated the population using safely managed drinking water sources as 58.5 per cent in 2011, 57.8 per cent in 2012, 62.2 per cent in 2014 and 69.6 percent in 2015.

According to the survey, North-east states lag behind with 52.4 per cent, while South-west states top the chart with 87.3 per cent of its residents having access to improved water sources.

Seven in ten deaths caused by Non Communicable Diseases – WHO

About seven in ten deaths annually are caused by Non Communicable Diseases (NCD), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The international health agency said more than 15 million people between the ages of 30 and 70 die from NCDs annually.

Examples of diseases in these category are: heart and lung diseases, cancer, and diabetes. The major contributing agents of these diseases are tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity.

According to the WHO, half of the premature deaths from NCDs occur in low and lower-middle income countries and more people are increasingly affected.

Nigerian medical council indicts 249 foreign trained graduates

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has inducted 249 foreign trained medical and dental graduates.

A total of 686 medical and 10 dental candidates registered for the MDCN assessment examination, out of which 243 medical and six dental surgeons passed.

This represents 35 per cent success for the medical and 60 percent success for the dental, making the overall success rate 35.7 percent.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, blamed the high rate of failure on the institutions attended by some of the students.

Bill to prohibit medical tourism for public servants passes second reading

A bill to amend the National Health Act to regulate and prohibit medical trip abroad by public servants has passed through second reading at the House of Representatives.

The sponsor of the bill, Sergius Ogun while leading the debate, said the amendment seeks to curb the huge foreign exchange loss to medical tourism.

This is by facilitating the development of effective healthcare facilities as well as strengthening existing public and private health institutions for efficient service delivery.

According to the lawmaker, over 5,000 Nigerians fly out on a monthly basis, seeking medical treatment in other countries and Nigeria losses over 500 million dollars annually.

Nigeria: Malnutrition of Children under Five Years Worsens – UNICEF

Malnutrition among the children under five years has worsened generally, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported.

A UNICEF specialist on monitoring and evaluation, Maureen Zubie-Okolo; revealed this in Enugu during a two-day media dialogue on data-driven reporting.

The research is in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics in the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2017 in which 33,901 households and 2,239 enumeration areas across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory were used.

Underweight prevalence has increased from 24.2 per cent to 31.5 per cent, stunting prevalence increased from 34.8 per cent to 43.6 per cent while wasting prevalence increased marginally from 10.2 per cent to10.8 per cent.

Senate unveils road map to tackle drug abuse

Arising from its round-table conference on drug abuse in Kano last month, the Senate has unveiled a comprehensive framework aimed at providing effective leadership and governance for cases of mental health and substance abuse in the country.

The intervention will comprise a complex legislative framework for operations of law enforcement and other agencies towards reduction in the supply of illicit substances of abuse, and control of illicit psychoactive substances by passing a Mental Health and Substance Abuse Bill.

The bill, when passed, will ensure that mental health is valued, promoted, and protected and that mental health conditions which often predispose vulnerable individuals to substance abuse and dependence, are treated.

Over 90 percent of Nigerians not captured by NHIS

Yusuf Usman, the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has said that over 90 per cent of Nigerians eligible for the scheme have not been covered.

Mr. Usman said this in Sokoto state at a public hearing on a bill to provide for Contributory Health Care Management scheme organised by the state House of Assembly.

He noted that a lot need to be done to realise health for all Nigerians under the Universal Health Coverage.

The executive secretary also urged the public not to be distracted by what they hear on or read in the media about his reinstatement by President Muhammadu Buhari.