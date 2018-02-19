Security of lives, properties my priority — Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

Speaking at a meeting Sunday in Daura with Katsina Senior Citizens, President Buhari said that in the life of a country, there are occasions when citizens must forgo personal pleasures or pay the ultimate price for the progress and unity of the nation.

‘‘The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment,’’ the president told members of the forum led by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

While commending members of the forum for complementing his administration’s efforts at national development, the president assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians will continue to receive priority attention.

In his remarks, Governor Masari said the delegation was in the president’s country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

Mr. Masari also extended the forum’s commiseration with the president over the recent auto-accident involving his son, Yusuf, and thanked God Almighty for his survival and subsequent discharge from the hospital.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, the Galadima of Katsina and a retired former president of Court of Appeal, Mamman Nasir, were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Garba Tambari, who also paid a condolence visit to the president pledged the unflinching support of the traditional institution to Federal government policies and programmes geared towards improving the welfare of Nigerians.