Security of lives, properties my priority — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

Speaking at a meeting Sunday in Daura with Katsina Senior Citizens, President Buhari said that in the life of a country, there are occasions when citizens must forgo personal pleasures or pay the ultimate price for the progress and unity of the nation.

‘‘The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment,’’ the president told members of the forum led by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

While commending members of the forum for complementing his administration’s efforts at national development, the president assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians will continue to receive priority attention.

In his remarks, Governor Masari said the delegation was in the president’s country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

Mr. Masari also extended the forum’s commiseration with the president over the recent auto-accident involving his son, Yusuf, and thanked God Almighty for his survival and subsequent discharge from the hospital.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, the Galadima of Katsina and a retired former president of Court of Appeal, Mamman Nasir, were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Garba Tambari, who also paid a condolence visit to the president pledged the unflinching support of the traditional institution to Federal government policies and programmes geared towards improving the welfare of Nigerians.

  • AryLoyds

    Buahri has gone senile ! He seems to have lost touch with reality! Poor old man suffering from dementia

    • Julius

      After death…right ?

  • Freedom Bini

    Buhari should better go to his office in London.

  • aboki

    Indeed we can attest that considering
    a. The defeat of BOKO HARAM insurgents and relative peace in N Eastern part of Nigeria.
    b. The arrest of billionaire KIDNAPPER EVANS
    c. The killing of Dane Wahney
    d. The relative peace in N DELTA
    e. The recovery of billions by EFCC
    f. Over 500000 YOUTHS employed through N POWER is glaringly noted despite the limited resources available
    g. BAIL OUT FUNDS ALLOCATED TO State Governors coupled with Paris Club reimbursement is suppose to make aheadway in moving states and L GOVERNMENT forward.
    h. Operating TSA account has reduced the siphoning of public funds.i
    The above mentioned few achievements within 2years should aploud and acknowledged by Nigerians.
    Nigeria we hail thee!

    • FreeNigeria

      You’re truly delusional, just like your paymaster BUHARI

      • Julius

        Why is it that anybody with a contrary views to your is paid agents ? I wonder if that;s who you are and trying to tell us.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    How many extrajudicial killings are they gonna preside upon ? This is a regime of bloodbath, they are unable to protect lives because they take lives.

    • aboki

      You seems to be a very poor student of history or economical with the truth on extra judicial killing in Nigeria.
      When PMB assume office in 2015 there was over 15 local government bigger than Benin, Togo and Ghana Land MASS under BOKO HARAM insurgents.
      Thousands of innocent souls was killed and millions displaced in N EAST and beyond.
      Remember ZAKI BIAM and ODE massacres
      The crisis of plateau state which led to ermagency rules is still fresh in our memories
      The Uhrobo and Isekiri crisis has longed historical background
      Omeleri and oguleri WAR has been on time immemorial.
      More facts are in the offing to educate you if the needs arises.

      • Julius

        Nah, he is simply a pathological liar !

    • Julius

      Did you ever find find out who killed those Igbo men whose bodies they found flowing down the river in biafraud under Jonathan ? Or you murdered them yourself ..hypocrite !

  • FreeNigeria

    Protecting and sponsoring Fulani mercenaries is your priority BUHARI

    • aboki

      Nigeria is more secured n peaceful now comparing the ERA of your OGAs despite the CONSPIRACY and HYPOCRISY by some unscrupulous and selfish politicians.
      Nigeria is on course!

      • FreeNigeria

        Man go sit somewhere. Nigeria is on course to where? We’re at the bottom of everything good, and top of everything bad. You’re delusional like Buhari

        • aboki

          I can now understand the person am chatting with, I closed my case bye bye.
          ASHE YARO NE!