Tinubu in Sokoto, meets Tambuwal, Wamakko

The National Leader and Head of the Presidential Reconciliation Committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited Sokoto, where he met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his predecessor, Aliyu Wamakko.

Mr. Tinubu, accompanied by an APC chieftain idi Farouk, held a two-hour closed-door meeting with his hosts at both the Government House and Mr. Wamakko’s residence.

The meeting was later expanded to include Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and National Vice Chairman of APC (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Mr. Tinubu was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile the various warring parties within the party.

Speaking briefly to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, said he was in Sokoto for a family meeting.

“Family members meet regularly to talk to each other and I’m here for that purpose.

“We had a family talk, in talk of today, tomorrow and the future of our country and our ruling APC,” he said.

Although, both Messrs. Tambuwal and Wamakko are not known to be involved in political feud, the latter had, in a statement late last year, said he would not allow enemies to make him fight the governor.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and I are one and the same, contrary to the machinations of some doubting Thomases,” Mr. Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, said in the statement.

“Myself and Governor Aminu Tambuwal are one and the same; we have the same vision and mission.

“The respect my younger brother, the governor is according me is unparalleled. I am truly and sincerely very grateful to him for this and I am highly cherishing his enviable gestures.”

