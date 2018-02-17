Tinubu, other APC leaders to meet Buhari in Daura

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to meet Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress at his country home in Daura, Katsina state Saturday, a day after he received the party’s governors.

The governor said they went to “commiserate” with the president over the loss of family members.

Mr. Tinubu and Bisi Akande had on February 13 met with Mr. Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Akande, who spoke after the Tuesday meeting with the president, denied that they met with the president over the 2019 presidential election, adding that they came to condole the president.

Mr. Tinubu, who also spoke to journalists after the meeting, expressed his commitment towards ensuring electoral victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

He also commended Mr. Buhari for appointing him to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts toward improving cohesion within the APC.

Saturday’s meeting is expected to discuss the 2019 election which the president is expected to run.

“Look, in the next few weeks and months the president will continue to receive different groups and organisations whose sole aim is to put much pressure on him to declare his intention for re-election in 2019,” NAN quoted a source as saying.

“So, those Nigerians calling on him to seek reelection would continue to seek audience with the president with hope that he will finally agree with them to sustain continuity in APC-led administration, come 2019,’’ the source said.(NAN)