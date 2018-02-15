Corruption will return if Buhari is voted out in 2019– Amaechi

Pic 3 Transport Minister
Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (2/1/18) 0015/2/1/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that corruption will return to the country “automatically” if Nigerians vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Mr. Amaechi said this to journalists on Thursday at his office.

“Let me tell you, if we don’t win, corruption will come back automatically,” he said. “Nobody will beg it.”

He said members of his former party, which is now the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, have been “hungry” for four years because they are out of power.

“They have been out for four years and they have never been out of government before; PDP never left government, so now they are hungry. Not hungry for power, in fact if you tell them that I want to keep power and I will give you money, they will say take power and give us the money,” he said.

He said reelecting Mr. Buhari will however not be an easy task because of the perception of Nigerians that the president had failed to meet the high expectations of Nigerians that led to his election in 2019.

“It was not easy last time but it will be more difficult now. Why it would be difficult, more difficult? Expectations were too high, and a lot of people felt that we did not meet those expectation but they are not looking at what it takes to meet those expectation,” he said.

He also admitted that there is corruption in the present government but however said it cannot be compared to what obtained during the past administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

“I will nearly be a foolish man to say that there is no corruption in this government, but compare the magnitude if there is any,” he said.

“Before it was with impunity. Now there are consequences for stealing.

“For any reason we lose election, you the young ones are taking yourselves and Nigeria 10 steps backwards because the elites who left through PDP are waiting in the wind.”

Mr. Amaechi is the immediate past governor of Rivers state. He also served as the campaign director of Mr. Buhari in 2015.

Although Mr. Buhari has yet to publicly declare his intention to seek re-election, insiders have said Mr. Amaechi has been appointed to lead the campaign again.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • DAVID DOGO

    Don’t be afraid sir, PDP will not return ad certainly not APC. You guys have tried your best. There will be a new order that will launch Nigeria into the right frame. You have no idea of the suffering of the masses. Life has become unbearable with all your fake promises. No power, Fuel queues have remained with us, nepotism smells everywhere. Oga, park well sir.

    • Sunny

      Gbam. A new political force in the making to rescue Nigerians.Our Mumu don do .

  • john peters

    another wayni talking

  • man

    this is a desperate man. when they are desperate, they’ll say anything. dont worry, third force i needed. pdp and apc should go to trash.

  • ForHowLong

    Mere looking at his eyes in that picture tells you a lot about the person talking. He is high on something and can’t definitely be making any sense.

  • Jon

    Corruption is in Buhari. Corruption is all over Buhari and around him. Buhari personifies corruption. It is under his nose, in his fingers and his toes.

  • ForHowLong

    He is definitely afraid of loosing out in the scramble for the pot of soup. South Africa just demonstrated how it should be done but can Nigeria ever be that swift. To them their country comes first and not just some unreasonable attachment to a political party and selfish agenda. Buhari has done worse than Zuma in perspective and ordinarily should be out of that seat by now.

  • Okpewho David

    Who is this talking about corruption? Is corruption not been with PMB since the inception of APC?

  • Wale

    Amaechi, please wake up, who says PDP is coming back?
    What is the difference between your APC and your former PDP.

    • Gary

      The PDP is their scarecrow that they hope to scare Nigerians into voting for four more years of misery and bloodshed under an empty sectarian bigot.
      The PDP was so bad that the same corrupt thieves, which include Amaechi himself, were warmly invited to join the saintly APC.

      Even at face value, only a dunce thinks it’s a good idea to replace a kleptomaniac with a psychopath. One is out to steal your money, the other is out to kill you.

      Both leprous parties are banking on the same thing: that the 2019 choice is limited to Atiku or Buhari. Either man hopes that he can beat the other if Nigerian voters are dumb enough to ignore more viable candidates.
      We shall see.

  • thusspokez

    The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that corruption will return to the country “automatically” if Nigerians vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

    At no time did corruption leave Nigeria as Amaechi’s continuing presence in the government would show. This first-class looter of Rivers state public funds has the nerve!

    I would bet $1,000 with anyone that if the the APC loses and PDP wins, the crooked Amaechi would flee Nigeria in a matter of days. Hence he is very scared.

  • ForHowLong

    Amaechi’s has many corruption cases hanging on his neck. He approved and encouraged the reinstatement of alleged fraudulent people without regard for any other thing. He has many tainted people around him and in his cabinet who are alleged to have stolen from their states like Amaechi of rivers state. Under Buhari MTN was fined and the amount was untidily reduced and nobody knows what exactly happened to the case till today. Inspite of some recovery of loot stolen by Abacha Buhari says he stole nothing. Buhari is a fraud and corrupt person in his handling of the state affairs. Fraud goes beyond money it also entails how you handle the power given to you. Under Buhari herdsmen have killed more people than the boko haram terrorist organization. He is nepotistic, pretentious, biased and obviously tribalistic. In short Buhari is not fit to lead a nation like Nigeria. His best is not good enough.

  • Nkem

    See this Baban barawo. Crook of the highest order. Criminal like you. He has taken refuge in Abuja, now he is afraid to go back home and answer for his crimes.

  • Sunny

    I voted for this man called PMB in 2015 , just to ease out the corruption infested regime of Oga Jona.
    But this time PMB should not run for 2019 but Infact run back to Duara.