$2.1 billion fraud: Court suspends Dasuki’s trial

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has suspended the trial of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, pending the decision of the Supreme Court on an application filed by him.

Mr. Dasuki’s lawyer informed the court on Thursday that a pending application at the highest court, which is expected to be determined on March 2, would have adverse effect on the matter before the lower court.

According to the lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, the application at the Supreme Court seeks to ensure government’s compliance with previous court decisions granting bail to the defendant.

Mr. Dasuki is asking the Supreme Court to stop his ongoing trial on the grounds that the prosecution lacks the ‘moral standing’ to try him (Dasuki) in the same court of law which ”issued earlier decisions yet to be obeyed by the government.”

Mr. Adedipe asked the court to allow his application for an adjournment pending the Supreme Court’s decision, ”in the interest of justice.”

In his reaction, however, the counsel to the prosecution, Atolagbe Olowaleke, asked the court to disregard the application.

Mr. Olowaleke said the request made by the defence was belated since a similar application has been overruled by the court.

In a ruling, the trial judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, however agreed with Mr. Dasuki’s lawyer that proceeding with the matter would hamper the course of justice.

The judge adjourned the matter till March, 22.

Mr. Dasuki, whose trial began in 2015, has remained in detention since the beginning of the legal process.

He is facing various charges for alleged diversion of $2.1 billion while he served as the NSA.

Despite repeated court decisions granting bail to the former NSA, the government has refused to release him.