Kaduna APC queries El-rufai, suspends aide, others

The Shuiabu Inuwa Wada led Kaduna state factional All Progressives Party, APC, has issued a query to Governor Nasir El-rufai and slammed an 18-month suspension on his political adviser, Uba Sani.

Others it ‘sanctioned’ are the state commissioner for finance, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, and Yahaya Bab Pate, the acting state secretary of the party for activities it described as “inimical to the interest of the chapter.”

The factional chairman, at a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, said the suspension of the trio of Mr. Sani, Mr. Pate and Mr. Kwari is ”with effect from 12th February, 2018.”

“The Governor earned the query due to his anti-people, anti party activities and inhuman policies. El-Rufai is expected to respond to the query within 48 hours,” he said.

Mr. Wada also announced the “relocation” of the state secretariate to 11, Sambo road, Ungwan Rimi GRA from its current location on Ali Akilu road near Lugard Hall round-about.

According to him, Mr. Pate was suspended “for always taking unilateral decisions and conclusions and issuing directives to the local government, ward and individual members of the party in the name of the decisions of the state executive council of the party or state working committee.”

He said, ”in the real sense he (Pate) was carrying out the biddings of Uba Sani, aide to governor El-Rufai.”

“His actions were adjudged to have compromised the party constitution thereby disrupting peaceful, lawful and efficient organisation of the party in the state.

“While Suleiman Abdu Kwari, El-Rufai’s Finance Commissioner was suspended for 18 months for undue interference on issues within the scope of state, local government and ward organs of the party which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organisation of the party with reference to his Sabon Gari Local Government and Bomo ward of the same Sabon Gari LGA.

“He was also adjudged to be disobedient and negligent in carrying out lawful directives of the party,” the official said.

The Wada faction of the APC is recognised by the party’s national body in Abuja.

The factional chairman added that “Mr. Sani was never a member of party until recently that the state embarked on continuous membership drive that he picked his membership card, early this year.”

“The activities of Uba Sani has inflicted incurable damage to the party. For this reason, he has been suspended for 18 months,” he said.

Calls and text messages placed to Samuel Aruwan, media assistant to the governor were not responded to.

Equally, calls and text messages sent to the trio of Mr. Sani, Mr. Kwari, and Mr. Pate seeking reactions were not responded to.

The chairpersons of the APC, in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district had recently endorsed Mr. Sani to run as senator for the zone.

The district is currently represented in the Senate by Shehu Sani, an activist and member of the APC. Mr. Sani has had a running battle with the governor.

The six local governments whose APC leaders endorsed the endorsement are Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Giwa.

The APC chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Area, Musa Sheriff, said that their decision was based on “the positive contributions by Mr. Sani to the affected local governments including securing jobs for the youth.”