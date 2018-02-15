National Assembly Fire: Senate adjourns sitting

Chambers of the Nigerian Senate used to illustrate the story.

The Senate has suspended its Thursday’s sitting after fire broke out in a section of the National Assembly building.

The fire at the maintenance unit of the senate occurred at about 11 a.m.

Lawmakers initially tried to go ahead with its plenary, but were compelled to cut it short.

After adoption of votes and proceedings, Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto-APC, moved that the plenary be adjourned due to the “unconducive” state of the chamber.

“The condition is not very conducive because our chambers are there; yesterday we engaged the contractors working in the senate. We believe it is now Saturday they will be able to finish it,” he said.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, approved the prayer.

He said, “What you presented to us makes sense. Definitely the chamber is not conducive for today’s s activities and as such, I would direct that we adjourn till Tuesday so that between now and the weekend the members of the services and maintenance unit can ensure that we bring the chamber into a conducive environment.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.