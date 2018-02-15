Buhari should heed Tinubu’s advice and retire — PDP

Secondus
PDP chairman, Uche Secondus. [Photo credit: Concise News]

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the President, Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, that Nigeria’s ex-presidents should quit politics and join the ‘retirees’ club’.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday said the former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has ”weighed Buhari and found him not fit to remain in office beyond 2019.”

The APC leader, reacting to statements by two former leaders, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, who recently advised President Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, said they should join what he called the retirees’ club and collect pensions.

Mr. Tinubu said this on Tuesday while addressing State House correspondents after he and a former interim chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, met with the president at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The PDP’s statement reads in part:

“Every discerning Nigerian has discovered the fact that Tinubu is subtly passing a critical message to President Buhari and his supporters that he should not contest the 2019 election and that Nigerians have already moved on even without them.

“Even Tinubu knows that President Buhari, for obvious reasons, is the most qualified of all our elder statesmen to join the retiree’s club and save the nation the agony of more years of misrule characterised by untold economic hardship, heavy bloodletting and general indignation.

“The supporters of President Buhari should therefore accept the reality by reading the handwriting on the wall and heed wise counsel from well-meaning Nigerians.

“In any case, the APC is already on a death throe, having led the worst government in the history of our nation and will end up as the first party in government at the centre that will be rejected by Nigerians at a second attempt.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Once a dictator, always a dictator. It would be miracle if this inept President voluntarily resigns. If Nigerians think that Buhari would do a “Jonathan” and peacefully hand over to an eventual winner in 2019, then they are living in a different planet. It appears we have forgotten that Buhari’s claim to prominence was through his expertise in coup de tat, which he successfully applied in subverting the Constitution in 1983 with the overthrow of Shagari’s government. He and his fellow military bandits then told Nigerians that their reasons was because there was no good roads, no electricity, no drinking water, no clinics, no drugs, no law and order etc,, etc. More than 35 years on, what has changed. When he had a minor ear-ache recently, he flew to a London Hospital and spent 109 days recuperating. Does that show an ageing President who is in a hurry to leave office? We are looking at another Robert Mugabe.

    • KELLOGGS

      Very important input. I agree 100%.

    • Rommel

      Goodluck Jonathan lost election and had no choice unless he and his cronies wished to either join nitrogen cycle or become neigbours to Lauren Gbagbo in Hague prisons, no Nigerian president or governor has lost an election and refused to quit, mention the person before heaping praises on a failed president

  • Rommel

    Is this the message of the PDP in the 2019 elections? hahahahahahah clueless people, they should rather be happy to face him since they believe he is old and incompetent, I expect the PDP to present a clean person who will retire him and not to join dead horses in asking him not to contest. 2019 is already in the pockets of APC and Nigeria will be the winner, I hear forex reserves is not above $42 Billion, Did the PDP achieve this even under the highest oil production and price in history?

    Now they want to come and steal again, no wayyyyyy!

  • Al

    Buhari is a child of necessity or product of PDP 16 years of bad governance. If things are in order definitely buhari will not have any interest for rescue. Anyhow so far so good buhari has done remarkably very very well in just years more the 16years of pDP reigns

  • thusspokez

    The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the President, Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, that Nigeria’s ex-presidents should quit politics and join the ‘retirees’ club’

    This call by the PDP members would imply that they are afraid that Buhari might beat them again in the next election. Otherwise why would an opposition party call for a poor performing president to step down instead of encouraging him to stay, which will make it easier for their stronger presidential candidate to beat — Buhari, being an incompetent and unpopular president. The PDP should be careful what it ask for?

    • Powerlessconscious

      PDP knew there is non of their candidate that can beat buhari. Pmb has performed a lot and they are afraid of his progress. God bless baba. Our economy is growing.

  • Anasieze Donatus

    WHAT KIND OF PEOPLE ARE INHABITING IN THIS PARTY CALLED PDP,EARLY THEY PRAYED THAT APC SHOULD FIELD PMB SO THAT THEIR RIDE TO VICTORY WILL BE MADE EASIER ,SAME PARTY TODAY IS BEGGING PMB NOT TO CONTEST BY HEEDING TINUBU ADVISE. THERE IS REALLY SOMETHING IN PMB THAT MAKES HIM PHENOMENAL

  • Powerlessconscious

    Poor politics by PDP. Why are afraid? Bring out your candidate and let see. God bless pmb.