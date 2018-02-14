Pray for Nigeria, Buhari tells Christians

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Christians in Nigeria on the solemn occasion of the commencement of this year’s Lenten season.

“As they join their counterparts worldwide to emulate the worthy example of Jesus Christ who fasted 40 days at the beginning of His earthly ministry, the President urges Christian brothers and sisters to pray fervently for the country’s unity and progress,” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, quoted Mr. Buhari as saying.

“He believes that Nigeria’s existence as one united country is a divine arrangement and nothing should be done to put it asunder.

“President Buhari enjoins all Nigerians to intensify love, brotherliness and concern for the less privileged members of their communities in order to strengthen the bond of togetherness.

“As Christians begin the period of increased prayers, piety, sacrifice and selfless services, the President wishes them and all Nigerians well.”

  • Mamman Bako

    Ahh! Abacha asked the same…..and the rest, as they say is history.

    • Sheikh Messi

      And history keeps repeating itself…