Shekau disguises as woman in attempt to escape – Army

Abubakar Shekau

The Nigerian Army says credible information indicates that factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, now dresses as a woman in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.

Army Spokesman, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Mr. Shekau could no longer bear the heat and had abandoned his followers.

“He is running for his dear life. He is desperately trying to escape the theatre, disguised as a woman and dressed in Hijab.

“We reliably gathered that to avoid detection, Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab.

“We, therefore, call on all those remaining Boko Haram terrorists to know that they are following a coward moving about in hijab and disguising as a woman.

“We also request all the remaining Boko Haram members to come out from hiding and lay down their arms and be treated humanely,’’ Mr. Usman said.

He said concerted efforts were ongoing to track and apprehend the fugitive terrorist leader.

The army spokesman, therefore, appealed to members of the public, especially the residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe to be more vigilant and security conscious.

He also asked them to be on the lookout for Mr. Shekau and other terrorists who might disguise as women to escape.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Fernando Luis

    Make Una go sit down for dirty. Unknown soldiers wey Sabi lie. Stinking suffering smiling APC coward supporters are tired of all these Una deceit.

  • Kenny

    Story for the gods!