Nigerian Governors back state police

File photo of Governors Willie Obiano of Anambra; Abdulazizi Yari of Zamfara; Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger; and Aminu Tambwal os Sokoto State, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02801/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulaziz Yari, on Monday said creation of state police would help in addressing spate of insecurity in the country.

Mr. Yari, also the Zamfara State governor, said this at the end of a two-day summit organised by the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Review of Current Security Infrastructure in Nigeria.

He said that, “Today we have reiterated the position of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“And the position of the security summit we held in August, that there is a need for the state police; we can say it is the only answer.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Vice President had during the opening of the summit last week drummed support for state police.

He had said, “We cannot realistically police a country the size of Nigeria centrally from Abuja. State police and other community policing methods are clearly the way to go.”

The governor said that internal security was supposed to be handled and managed by the police, and that the police of today were inadequate.

“There are about 4 million people in Zamfara and we have fewer than 5000 policemen.

“We in governance agree that we can find a way through which we can fine tune the issue of state police,” he said.

On the cost implications, Yari explained that, “It is not all the states that are supposed to have the state police, those that could, should be able to have it.

“It is something we cannot take off at the same time. We were created differently,” he said.

He said that the issue of security was not something to play with, adding that the primary responsibility of any government is to ensure that lives and properties of citizens are protected.

“Many challenges of Nigerians for the past ten years ranging from Boko Haram, cattle rustlers, armed banditry, and militancy in the Niger Delta are dwindling the Nigerian economy, and threatening the unity of the nation,” Mr. Yari said.

(NAN)

  • Olodu

    We need to be very careful with the issue of state police here. It’s all fine for us all to agree on this issue but, we also have to be wary of state Governors turning state police into a tool to intimidate and harass political opponents. The issue of state INEC springs to mind. State INEC was meant to bring democracy closer to the grassroots but, what do we have today. State INEC have become a joke and a play tool to state governors. We all want state police but, it must be done in a way that they are completely independent of state politics. How this is going to be achieved, I seriously do not have a clue giving how Nigerian politicians can easily manipulate anything.

    • Jon

      Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt must be free first. At a later time, let’s talk about your assertion that Governors might abuse the use of State Police. Freedom from the radical, Islamic Jihadists from Foutta Jallon Mountains is more important for now.

      “We gotta be free – we want it right here on earth”. ….. Jimmy Cliff.

  • man

    everything is about control to these governors

  • DemDem Alexis

    So Hausa-Fulanis have finally agreed that we should have state police?