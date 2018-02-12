Okorocha ‘anoints’ son-in-law to succeed him

Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏
Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏ [Photo Credit: Twitter - @GovernorRochas]

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday anointed his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him as governor of the state in 2019.

The governor stated this at a meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Owerri Municipal Council Area, who visited him at the Government House in Owerri.

The governor said he would support the governorship ambition of Mr. Nwosu who is currently his Chief of Staff.

Mr. Okorocha said he would support Mr. Nwosu because he has the qualities of an “ideal leader”.

However, Mr. Okorocha said Mr. Nwosu, who is married to the governor’s first daughter, Uloma, is yet to inform him of any governorship ambition.

The governor said the “monumental achievements” of his administration will not be left in the hand of just any person.

“The Chief of Staff has not told me that he wants to run for the governorship of the state. But if he comes out I will support him,” Mr. Okorocha said.

He said he had known Mr. Nwosu for years, and described him as an honest man who, “whatever he tells you in the morning is what he will tell you in the evening”.

“Uche Nwosu is hardworking and never gets tired. He is a very humble young man. Not proud or arrogant. So, power won’t enter his head. Despite the position he occupies you can’t see him quarreling with anybody or maltreating anybody.

“He does not segregate against anybody whether from Orlu or Owerri or Okigwe zone. He relates with people enviously. I have checked him in and out, I have not found him wanting.

“What the state wants is Imo governor and not Owerri Zone or Orlu Zone or Okigwe Zone governor. Zoning does not put food on the table of anybody. The young man is a team player, who does not use his office to molest anybody. He has the qualities of a good leader. If he says he will run for governor, I will support him.

“Obviously it might be as a result of these qualities that most people are talking about Uche Nwosu for governor everywhere even when he has not declared for the governorship. It might also be the reason for the endorsements he is getting from all quarters. You see, you don’t hide a good product. And the joy of every leader is to have a worthy successor. You don’t mind political opportunists. We have done very well as a government and we should be concerned about what happens to the achievements after.

“I am not from Owerri zone, but my administration has done more projects in Owerri zone and Owerri Municipal in particular more than al the administrations before me had done put together. We need Imo governor and not a zonal governor. I have done in Okigwe zone what the man from the zone could not do for them. The records are there,” the governor said.

  • Intrepid

    Madness!

    • Olusola

      My brother I tire oooh! No wonder Buhari is feeling cool not listening to us. So this dude made his son-in-law his chief of staff and we call Buhari’s “Nepotism” You are right this is pure lunacy, scheming son-in-law to replace him. Imolites please free yourself from this man and God that delivered you from Ikedi-Ohakim will see you through. They never really had a governor after Sam Mbakwe.

  • DONALDSON

    your Excellency i can’t believed you can play over the intelligence of ibolite to the extent of anointing your son inlaw to succeed you. this will be the highest nepotism of the first degree.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    Haha you just enforced his loss by this declaration.

  • KBE

    The young man will win automatically because Imo people are so passive and its unfortunate. My people my people their governor their governor. Carry go Okoroawusa. They are your slaves and as long as there is cash you will settle them.

    • Höly Wähala

      Hopefully, you are just being sarcastic. Imo people removed and short-changed Ikedi Ohakim for similar power drunkenness… Imolites, men and women, are the most vociferous electorate in Nigeria if I walk you back to history. You fall my blokos!

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        What is happening in Imo surprises me, they are educated and wise people , how and why are they allowing this crook ride roughshod over them. They are propably under a spell, this is not the Imo I know.

  • Okokondem

    “He said he had known Mr. Nwosu for years, and described him as an honest man who, “whatever he tells you in the morning is what he will tell you in the evening”.

    Let’s see, if he denies misappropriating public funds in the morning, for instance, you can rest assured he would tell you the same thing in the evening. Wao, that’s great; what other qualities do the people of Imo state need in their governor? What is this, a freaking joke? It’s already a known fact that Nigeria is a banana republic, but how low can it go?

  • Wale

    Genius Okorocha. From Governor to Governor’s Father in Law and Father of the First lady

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Poor Imolites, they allowed a fraudster for eight years of thievry and misrule now he wants to create and impose a dynasty of thieves.

    Imo people should watch APGA governance in Anambra and see how a state is governed. They need to get rid of this 419 guy and his cabal of rogues.