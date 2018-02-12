How ex-Senator Shagaya died — FRSC

John Shagaya (Photo Credit: The Cable)

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Sunday gave its official account of how former Senator John Shagaya died in Plateau State Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Shagaya was travelling along Langtang-Pankshin Road on his way to Jos when his vehicle crashed into a tree around 2:25 p.m., the FRSC said in its preliminary findings released by its spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem.

He suffered a head injury during the crash and subsequently died, the report said. His body has since been deposited at a morgue run by the Nigeria Air Force in Jos, the state capital.

The details were similar to what the public had already learnt in news reports of the incident Sunday evening.

Mr. Kazeem said Mr. Shagaya, a retired brigadier-general, was travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with his driver and orderly, a civil defence officer, when the accident occurred.

The driver and the officer survived and are currently receiving treatment at the general hospital in Pankshin.

The FRSC team from Langtang Unit Command was at the scene of the crash almost immediately after it occurred, the spokesperson added.

  • Bakanridi

    May the soul of the retired General rest in peace. Adieu Baba General.

  • The Wise Traveler

    I can tell you for free that he wasn’t putting on his Seatbelt. From the pictures of the crash, we can see that the steering, dash and side airbags deployed, and the driver didn’t die meaning that the general didn’t wear seat belt.

    Could this a sign of bigmanism? Really sad that we lost such a gentle man. In his death, let the living learn a thing of two. Wear your seat belts at all times.

    May his soul rest in peace.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Wish him and the family he left behind well and move on, don’t apportion blames. How many people seating behind wear seat belts ? When it is your time to depart this world, your gateway out might be a mistake.

      May the General Rest Peacefully.

      • The Wise Traveler

        Well, don’t blame but he is now dead. We can reduce these mistakes. I can’t be in a car without seatbelt, be it as passenger or driver. It is a conscious training.