How ex-Senator Shagaya died — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Sunday gave its official account of how former Senator John Shagaya died in Plateau State Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Shagaya was travelling along Langtang-Pankshin Road on his way to Jos when his vehicle crashed into a tree around 2:25 p.m., the FRSC said in its preliminary findings released by its spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem.

He suffered a head injury during the crash and subsequently died, the report said. His body has since been deposited at a morgue run by the Nigeria Air Force in Jos, the state capital.

The details were similar to what the public had already learnt in news reports of the incident Sunday evening.

Mr. Kazeem said Mr. Shagaya, a retired brigadier-general, was travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with his driver and orderly, a civil defence officer, when the accident occurred.

The driver and the officer survived and are currently receiving treatment at the general hospital in Pankshin.

The FRSC team from Langtang Unit Command was at the scene of the crash almost immediately after it occurred, the spokesperson added.