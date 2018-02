Related News

A former senator, John Shagaya, was on Sunday afternoon involved in a ghastly car crash.

He died from the accident, an official confirmed.

Dan Dandur, a former chairman, Langtang North Local Government in Plateau, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr. Shagaya, a retired army general, was said to have been returning from his country home in Langtang on his way to Jos when the accident occurred.