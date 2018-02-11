Why police can’t withdraw officers from VIPs, unauthorised persons – Official

Nigerian Police on patrol

The Police Service Commission, PSC, said that more than 150,000 police officers were attached to VIP’s and unauthorised persons in the country.

Nigeria currently has about 400,000 police officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 directed that police personnel attached to unauthorised persons and VIPs in the country be withdrawn and deployed to confront the security challenges in the nation.

The Chairman of the commission, Mike Okiro made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, in Abuja.

“We cannot afford to have more than half of the population of the Police in private hands,” he said.

He said that the commission in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, had commenced the implementation of the withdrawal of police officers, but the exercise was stalled due to lack of fund.

“We could not sustain the enforcement of the order on the withdrawal of policemen attached to unqualified persons in the country because of lack of fund.

He expressed disappointment at the practice where persons who served as ministers for over 10 to 15 years still go about with police security.

Mr. Okiro said that the nation cannot be battling with shortage of manpower in the force while majority of these officers would be in the service of few privileged Nigerians.

The chairman said that that the number of police officers in the country was inadequate for the population, hence the request for the recruitment of more policemen.

He said that issue of paucity of fund had been one of the problems hindering the recruitment of more policemen for enhanced service delivery.

“The Nigeria police Force is underfunded and not only in the area of manpower.

“The issue of funding is very strategic to the Nigeria Police Force. If you want to police Nigeria as it should be, the entire budget of Nigeria cannot be enough for that,” he said.

The chairman said that the Police Trust Fund bill before the National Assembly if passed into law would go a long way to address the issue of funding for the police.

  • Abdullah Musa

    They consume our resources, and yet still take one third of the police force.

  • Al

    What does funds has to do with withdrawal of policemen attached to vip’s?? Abeg oga mike ikiro do the right things not propaganda. We have civil defense, corps etc let them service the vip’s but police should face there statutory duty.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      You are right. It is the job of the civil defence for VIP protection. But this is Nigeria where agencies jump into jurisdictions of others or worse, take over it. The civil defence dont want that job. They prefer areas they can make money so they concentrate on oil and Pipeline security and utilities and financial infrastructure security.

  • Olu-Lion

    this is the worst excuse I have ever heard from a government official. This is the more reason PMB should have thrown out all former government appointees, but even the new appointees are not doing better anyway

  • Papis Cruz

    What type of nonsense excuse is this? .That police are protecting unauthorized persons? What a country. Who authorized them to protect unauthorized people in the first place? What has funds got to do with the withdrawal of people doing illegal duties.

  • Pluti

    Very important person or vagabond in power …. funny silly Nigeria

  • Pawa2

    We cannot afford to have even a single policeman in private hands.

    “We could not sustain the enforcement of the order on the withdrawal of policemen attached to unqualified persons in the country because of lack of fund.”

    What does he mean by that statement? Is he saying the police is being paid by these private individuals and cannot afford to do without the money or is he saying he needs money to ask the policemen and policewomen to start reporting to police offices instead of the homes of private individuals? Why are all these people so thick?

  • Sword of Damocles

    I am the most Pan-African Black man you will find, I do not say this flippantly. I live amongst oyinbos that do not like people of my color(they do not say this to my face, but you get the gist). The reason for stating this first, is to then say I do not know what is wrong with African people. Here is what I mean: the NPF has 400,000 officers, How can it make ANY SENSE THAT “more than 150,000 police officers were attached to VIP’s and unauthorised persons in the country”??? Just like the disparity between recurrent federal budget spending(salaries & whatnots), and capital projects federal budget spending. IT is a fact that prior to 2016, Nigeria was spending 70% to 30% in favor of paying SALARIES & SUCH???? Now ask your selves my fellow brothers & sisters, what serious country would do this & expect to get anywhere???? Nigeria is where it is today(IN A CALAMITOUS DITCH), by design. I know my frustration must come across loud & clear in my writing. Why cant our ruling elites love our fatherland? I love Nigeria more any thing other than my Creator & my family, and it(Nigeria) has not given me anything other than who I am(and I have not EVEN LIVED there since 1982!!). This thing really pains me…….

  • Tom

    The excuse given here is absurd.If this action has been mandated by the government and as long as the identities of these police officers are known they should simply be fired.This means that they are no longer members of the Nigerian police force which will remove any protective status from them and render them useless to the VIPs. Rather than thinking to recruit new officer, these individuals who have been fired(a very significant number) should be replaced first with new hires, which will send a strong message for new recruits who may be tempted to continue the practice.At the present time nothing stops a police officer from being illegally appropriated by the so-called VIPs ,etc to terrorize citizens.We need problem solvers in the management of government(agencies)m – people who think outside the box.I get that the police is terribly underfunded , however throwing scarce money first at problem may not always produce the desired result.

    This leads me to an unrelated problem which I read about a while ago and having to do with miscreants and hoodlums jumping on the trains and hanging on the roof in areas of Lagos.First they ride for free.Second there is the danger of loss of lives and stealing and robbery.The solution to this problem(again by THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX) is simple:construct a mildly steep sloping roof on the trains(create a small job for fabricators) with a coat of slippery paint/substance.With no possibility of a “grip” and sliding down down easily on a sloped roof, the roof will become a no -go-area. And ensure that new trains in the future have a sloping roof or create jobs for locals to modify the roof – which should be a preferred choice.

  • Wale

    Mike Okiro is talking with both sides of his mouth.
    What has funding got to do with withdrawal and redeployment, you’re protecting the few that are stealing from the many.