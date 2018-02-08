Babangida’s spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, arrives SSS headquarters

Kassim Afegbua, a spokesperson for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida. [Photo credit: TheCable]

Kassim Afegbua has arrived at the headquarters of the State Secret Service to honour an invitation over a statement he signed for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, last week.

He arrived at about 12:46 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. Afegbua received a verbal invitation from the SSS on Wednesday, and he planned to honour it today.

Mr. Afegbua arrived with eight lawyers. He had already filed a fundamental rights proceeding at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The suit, which seeks up to N1 billion in defamation and harassment damages, was filed on Tuesday, a day after the police declared Mr. Afegbua wanted for allegedly issuing a false statement that could incite the public into violence.

Mr. Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson for Mr. Babangida, distributed a statement critical of President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of his principal on Sunday.

Hours after the statement dominated the headlines, a counterstatement that was reportedly signed by Mr. Babangida was sent out, causing instant confusion in the public.

But on Sunday night, Mr. Babangida told THISDAY that he authorised the statement circulated by Mr. Afegbua and disowned the one that he purportedly signed.

Mr. Afegbua also told the media how he sat with Mr. Babangida to draft the statement, which decried Mr. Buharis handling of killings across the country and proposed the emergence of a younger candidate to take over from Mr. Buhari in 2019.

Still, the police declared Mr. Afegbua wanted on Monday night, asking him to report at their headquarters in Abuja forthwith.

Mr. Afegbua turned himself in at the Force Headquarters on Wednesday morning, but was released without charges after being questioned for only 25 minutes.

By Wednesday night, Mr. Afegbua and Kayode Ajulo, his lead counsel, told PREMIUM TIMES that another invitation had come from the SSS over the same matter for which the police could not find any wrongdoing.

  • Frank Bassey

    This drama has helped in popularizing IBB’s statement on PMB.

    • Watch man

      Don’t mind the security agencies. They don’t know that they are giving strength to the critics of their boss.

      • Whalerolex

        Would you blame the SSS boss when he isn’t on that seat by merit. Probably his thought is that he can protect his job by Buhari seeing him as loyal

        • Watch man

          You have a point there. Just that these guys overdo these their eye service sometimes

          • Jumbobelk

            Only in bannana republic’s do you arrest someone for crictising the President. Whatever happened to freedom of speech?

          • Paschal Charles

            Banana Republic or ZOO?

      • Julius

        I still don’t get why they are bordering the man. He is a spokesman for crying out loud. Nonsense.

        • Watch man

          The “Maradona” the “evil genius” is using him as his football. He wants to use Afegbua to dribble himself into relevance, I guess.

    • Julius

      Popularizing a despot ?. Is he running for president again ? Yeah, like we all forgot what he did when he was the Military head of states . Mark my word, he will vote for Buhari when the election comes. I thought you knew everything.

  • Dazmillion

    Old crafty Maradonna could be the masquerade behind the dribbling of Afegbua between the police and DSS while pretending not to have anything to do with it.

    • Larry Azuh

      You are not far from the truth. I have expected IBB to to issue a signed statement saying that Afegbua acted on his behalf with his full consent.

  • Es3

    Far more than this was said, published against ex-President Jonathan while still in office and no one was arrested of jailed?!

    Gullible Nigerians that voted APC and news houses that hounded Jonathan and wanted change, here is your ‘change’, enjoy it!!!

    Once again I wish to remind that what is here is only ‘the tusk of the elephant’, just wait for ‘the elephant itself’ that is set to unfold soon!

  • Gary

    After the DSS, which agency is next in line for the “me too” intimidation of Mr. Afegbua to please the boss? The Civil Defense Corps, EFCC, CCB, Federal Road Safety or even the NIA under their new chief from Katsina via Chad?
    Oya, take your turn to show Aso Rock that you are loyal to Sai Baba and willing to “deal ruthlessly” with anyone who dares to even think of opposing the Second Term Agenda.

    Now Nigerians and the rest of the world need little convincing that Buhari never changed from old ways and all that talk about being a “born-again democrat” was plain BS.We all know better now, thanks to his henchmen who have taken Nigeria back to 1984 in 2018. We also know how that turned out back then.

  • Mercy John

