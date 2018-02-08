Babangida’s spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, arrives SSS headquarters

Related News

Kassim Afegbua has arrived at the headquarters of the State Secret Service to honour an invitation over a statement he signed for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, last week.

He arrived at about 12:46 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. Afegbua received a verbal invitation from the SSS on Wednesday, and he planned to honour it today.

Mr. Afegbua arrived with eight lawyers. He had already filed a fundamental rights proceeding at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The suit, which seeks up to N1 billion in defamation and harassment damages, was filed on Tuesday, a day after the police declared Mr. Afegbua wanted for allegedly issuing a false statement that could incite the public into violence.

Mr. Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson for Mr. Babangida, distributed a statement critical of President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of his principal on Sunday.

Hours after the statement dominated the headlines, a counterstatement that was reportedly signed by Mr. Babangida was sent out, causing instant confusion in the public.

But on Sunday night, Mr. Babangida told THISDAY that he authorised the statement circulated by Mr. Afegbua and disowned the one that he purportedly signed.

Mr. Afegbua also told the media how he sat with Mr. Babangida to draft the statement, which decried Mr. Buharis handling of killings across the country and proposed the emergence of a younger candidate to take over from Mr. Buhari in 2019.

Still, the police declared Mr. Afegbua wanted on Monday night, asking him to report at their headquarters in Abuja forthwith.

Mr. Afegbua turned himself in at the Force Headquarters on Wednesday morning, but was released without charges after being questioned for only 25 minutes.

By Wednesday night, Mr. Afegbua and Kayode Ajulo, his lead counsel, told PREMIUM TIMES that another invitation had come from the SSS over the same matter for which the police could not find any wrongdoing.