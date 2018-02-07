Reps want Nigeria Police spokesman removed

Related News

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to apologise to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, over a statement credited to the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood which the House described as ‘derogatory’.

The lawmakers also called for the immediate removal of Mr. Moshood from his position as police spokesperson.

The face-off between the Nigerian police and Benue State Government took a new twist Tuesday when Mr. Moshood described Governor Ortom as a “drowning man.”

Mr. Moshood said this on a breakfast television program, Sunrise Daily, aired on Channels Television.

“We don’t join issues with a drowning man, Governor Ortom is a drowning man,” he said when asked to comment on the governor’s recent statement.

When asked by the presenter to withdraw the statement, he insisted he would not.

“I will not withdraw for the purpose of this discussion because he called my IGP ‘incompetent’,” the spokesman said.

The state governor had recently urged the IGP to resign a few weeks ago over his perceived inability to curb the persistent farmers/herdsmen clashes that has claimed many lives in the state.

Jimoh Moshood, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

Adopting a motion raised by Mark Gbilah (Benue – APC), the House mandated its committee to investigate the alleged statement made by the police spokesperson and ”its implications to its ability to superintend the resolutions of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country.”

The Benue State caucus of the House had earlier addressed a press conference demanding the resignation of Mr. Moshood over ”professional misconduct and partisanship.”

According to the lawmakers, the statement made by Mr. Moshood, where he also demanded the resignation of the Benue State Governor indicates the partisanship of the Nigerian police as an agency.