Attacks by ‘suspected herdsmen’ will not be tolerated – Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said all security agencies in the country has been instructed to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.

The president was reacting to recent attacks in Benue and Taraba states, and other parts of the country in the continued herdsmen/farmers clashes.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen will not be tolerated and I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks,” President Buhari said while commissioning a school in Nassarawa state.

Also in attendance at the event were Nassarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Makura; Plateau state governor, Solomon Lalong; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, among others.

At least 73 people died in the Benue attacks on January 1 and 2.

Many Nigerians, including former leaders Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, have criticised the president’s handling of the crisis.

Mr. Buhari said additional resources have been deployed to help deal with the crisis.

“I want to assure the people of North central and all Nigerians that the federal government is working day and night to ensure peace n stability. We have deployed additional resources to all affected areas to maintain law and order,” the president said at Tuesday’s event.

“I will like to once again express my condolence and sympathy to the victims of these barbaric act,” he added.