Attacks by ‘suspected herdsmen’ will not be tolerated – Buhari

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said all security agencies in the country has been instructed to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.

The president was reacting to recent attacks in Benue and Taraba states, and other parts of the country in the continued herdsmen/farmers clashes.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen will not be tolerated and I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks,” President Buhari said while commissioning a school in Nassarawa state.

Also in attendance at the event were Nassarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Makura; Plateau state governor, Solomon Lalong; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, among others.

At least 73 people died in the Benue attacks on January 1 and 2.

Many Nigerians, including former leaders Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, have criticised the president’s handling of the crisis.

Mr. Buhari said additional resources have been deployed to help deal with the crisis.

“I want to assure the people of North central and all Nigerians that the federal government is working day and night to ensure peace n stability. We have deployed additional resources to all affected areas to maintain law and order,” the president said at Tuesday’s event.

“I will like to once again express my condolence and sympathy to the victims of these barbaric act,” he added.

  Jon

    The rant of a drowning man.

  Onyibest

    that is all the president want to say. what about arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of the dastardly act of the 1st and 2nd January killings in Benue State?

  Reginald Dandeson

    For how long now have you tolerated the massacres by your fellow Fulani Herdsmen? Now you’re making this empty noise deceiving yourself while thinking you’re deceiving Nigerians. Hogwash.

  Gary

    Oga President, you for try take one leg just cross go Benue State to see wetin dey happen for there now? Haba.

    How about publicly endorsing the Ganduje Solution to this Herdsmen wahala; if you really want a fair and just outcome for the whole country and not just your people?

  Adele Uhuru

    It seems Buhari just woke up to this and may I say his response so is weak at best. Now that he has come to realize that most communities wont accept this unwanton actions of these murderous terrorist Fulani herdsmen without a fight back he is decreeing that all person found with fire-arm unregistered will be prosecuted. But one wonders why it took him this long to get here, i guess he took his time like he stated that “he is not in a hurry to do anything without going through historical antecedents”…………..laughable administration of ineptitude.