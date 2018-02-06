EFCC recovered over N500 billion in 2017 – Magu

Related News

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, said on Monday that it recovered about N511.9 billion in 2017.

The acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, who disclosed this, said his agency, between January and December 2017, recovered more than N473 billion, $98 million, €7 million, and £294,000 among others.

Mr. Magu disclosed this at his agency’s budget defence session organised by the House of Representatives committee on financial crimes. The committee is headed by Kayode Oladele (Ogun – APC).

The anti-graft chief also told the lawmakers that part of the monies recovered in 2017 included N32 billion and $5 million forfeited to the federal government by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Alison Madueke.

Others forfeited are N449 million discovered at a plaza in Lagos, $43 million discovered in an apartment in Ikoyi area of Lagos, N329 billion from petroleum marketers in Kano while withholding tax of over N27.7 billion was retrieved from banks.

Other recovered monies include the Nigerian Ports Authority recovery of €6.6 million, recovery of about N1.1 billion on behalf of AMCON, and the recovery of subsidy fraud funds more than N4 billion.

He also said the breakdown of the total recovery has been sent to the National Assembly.

The anti-graft agency had last year at a conference of the state parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption held in Vienna said it recovered loots totalling N738.9 billion or $2.9 billion between May 2015 and October 20, 2017.

The commission said i made a lot of recoveries locally using the mechanism of the non-conviction based forfeiture provided under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.