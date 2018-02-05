Buhari signs executive order to prevent foreigners from getting jobs Nigerians can do

President Muhammadu Buhari-at-FEC Meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari at FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed Executive Order 5 to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

The Executive Order is expected to promote the application of science, technology and innovation towards achieving the nation’s development goals across all sectors of the economy.

The president, pursuant to the authority vested in him by the constitution, ordered that all ‘‘procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.’’

The Executive Order also prohibits the Ministry of Interior from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.

It, however, notes that where expertise is lacking, procuring entities will give preference to foreign companies and firms with a demonstrable and verifiable plan for indigenous development, prior to the award of such contracts.

In the proclamation entitled ‘‘Presidential executive order 5 for planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology,’’ the president also directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects.

It adds that ‘‘consideration shall only be given to a foreign professional, where it is certified by the appropriate authority that such expertise is not available in Nigeria.’’

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Comfortkay

    This is the best that ever happened to Nigerian, thank you Mr President. You are wroking while others are making noise.

  • Sam

    Kudos , Mr President. It does not matter if you win or lose or decide not to contest ,just do you best and don’t Shy away from sacking any recalcitrant aide /minister etc.

  • FreeNigeria

    Hmmmm hopefully this will be enforced while the Arabs and Chinese are sent home

  • KELLOGGS

    This guy likes distractions more than most. Why sign all these bills that he should have signed in his first day of office? It’s time for him to pack his bag and head to the Hague for killing so many Shiites, and Igbos in cold blood, he’s there signing silly bills.

    • TruthBeSaid

      What about OBJ to GEJ tennor that did not even type the order, let alone any possibility of signing it?

      • KELLOGGS

        Those people’s tenure have nothing to do with anything.

        Buhari is the culprit that’s supposed to be in charge.

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    Well this is praiseworthy. Buhari also signed a directive a few months ago preventing monopolies from forming. This was not really reported, I found this out in the Africa Report magazine. It seems that the foundations are being laid quietly for the capitalist engine of Nigeria to take off aside from the failures in security and the Sharia agenda in the cabinet/Senate.

  • Ayinde

    Simply what my boy will call tautology when repeating an act that is already a law and in place. Order are expected to give directive and not re-echo yet another law. dumb skull.

    • pheliciti

      Please don’t infect your innocent boy with your dumbness. If you just check before commenting, you’ll realise that the law requires an Executive Order to kick start that provision.

  • Gary

    Like cattle-rearing, Mr President? Surely we don’t need folks from as far as Futa Jallon coming into our country to herd cattle. And killing Nigerians to boot.