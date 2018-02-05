Buhari signs bilateral air agreements with five countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed bilateral air service agreements with five countries.

The five countries are Algeria, Congo, China, Qatar, and Singapore.

The signing was confirmed in a terse statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“Following the approval of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the Instruments of Ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreements between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Governments of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria; the Republic of Congo; the People’s Republic of China; the State of Qatar and the Republic of Singapore.

“With the execution of these Instruments, it is expected that Nigeria’s aviation links with the respective countries will improve significantly,” Mr. Shehu said.

