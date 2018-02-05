2019: PDP governors deny ‘favouring’ any candidate

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said on Monday that none of its established organs is allowed to align with any particular presidential aspirant in the next election.

Arising from a meeting of its national working committee, NWC, in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday, the party said media reports that its leadership had connived with some governors on its platform to deny Atiku Abubakar a presidential ticket were untrue.

The PDP “is open to all Nigerians aspiring for various elective offices, including the presidency,” the party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening.

Mr. Abubakar, a former vice-president, who recently joined the PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress, is considered a frontrunner for the party’s presidential ticket in 2019.

Mr. Ologbondiyan said the PDP NWC members, together with the governors, discussed issues of national importance and did not at any time consider taking any partisan position at the detriment of any of its members, contrary to some media reports.

Lere Olayinka, a spokesperson for Ayo Fayose, the governor of Ekiti State, who was reported as being amongst the PDP governors present at the meeting, said his principal did not at any time endorse anyone over Mr. Abubakar.

Some of the reports have said the PDP governors endorsed Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, who is also making consultations for his 2019 run on the platform of the party.

“As I am talking to you, Governor Ayo Fayose is a presidential aspirant,” Mr. Olayinka said. “So, how can a presidential aspirant be supporting another aspirant?”

Mr. Olayinka said the media should play down on its speculation for now, adding that there is still enough time before 2019 elections.