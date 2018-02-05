Babangida’s spokesman denies police arrest report over Buhari statement

Kassim Afegbua, a spokesperson for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida. [Photo credit: TheCable]

Kassim Afegbua, a spokesperson for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, said on Monday that he received no invitation from the police over a statement he signed on behalf of his principal Sunday afternoon.

“There’s nothing like that,” Mr. Afegbua, who had served as spokesperson for the former military ruler for over a decade, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon. “It’s a cooked up story.”

“Are presidential sources the Nigerian police?” Mr, Afegbua added in response to some national dailies, who cited an unnamed presidency source as informing them of the purported moves by the police to arrest him.

The police have kept mum about the arrest reports, which had been circulating since Sunday evening.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and Jimoh Moshood, the force spokesperson, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES requests for comments for several hours Monday.

Also, Anjuguri Manzah, FCT police spokesperson, and Moses Nkombe, his counterpart in Edo State, both said they had no immediate details about any moves by the police to arrest Mr. Afegbua.

Mr. Afegbua was rattled on Sunday evening after another statement reportedly emerged from Mr. Babangida, countering the one he had earlier signed and distributed to the media.

The counter-statement, released by PRNigeria, a pro-government public relations firm, portrayed Mr. Babangida as rebuking his spokesperson, Mr. Afegbua, for putting out words that did not reflect his position.

Mr. Afegbua told Channels Television Sunday night that Mr. Babangida authorised him to release the original statement, a position he reiterated to PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning and which Mr. Babangida himself validated in his exchange with THISDAY.

The “original statement still stands,” Mr. Babangida was quoted by THISDAY aa saying.

  • share Idea

    If presidency sources could doctor reports and claim that original report from former president was fake, that tells you the level this administration can go to spread lies and propaganda. I pity the gullible that fall for the propaganda and gimmicks from this corrupt and lying administration

    • blueeyedkitten

      how are sure it was the presidency that docored any report? do you have any evidence for that, or it is your own imagination? you guys keep lying, yet you still have the temerity to label others as liars?

      • Vi

        He may have over reached with that statement but logically. We know it must have come from people who are sympathetic with the current governement. The counter statement was poorly written, tenses wrong and I knew it didn’t come from IBB.

        Secondly like Premium Times noted. I noticed it was published solely by PR Nigeria a pro government mouth piece. We need accountability, not all these damage control. Address the issues raised. Nigeria could not win against Morocco and got properly walloped, their problem was in their tact and intelligence of play. Stating the obvious should not be met by the coach or minister of sport going against anyone who spoke truth rather they should look on how to improve. Even in the bible it talks of fools as people who hate rebukes or criticism. And to those The Almighty loves, he rebukes or chastise.

  • Sheikh Messi

    I knew it!
    The second statement had the imprints of BMC, Kay soyemi/tundeFART/tunsj/Sam/julius/man enough, olatubosun/womanleader/nightcrawler and other propagandists.
    Now they’ve been caught pants down.
    Clowns!

    • Otile

      They are all shameless touts. Good a thing people recognize them whenever the touting minions gather to pollute the atmosphere.

    • Vi

      Exactly. APC propaganda

  • Otile

    Buhari hirelings are hopeless, see how they botched IBB’s good advise and presented a watered down version to save their master. The minions are shameless indeed.

  • FreeNigeria

    If Buhari wasn’t deaf and brain-dead, he’d have heard even his wife in the other room telling him he’s not capable to run Nigeria. But the cow-head moron is too brain-dead to comprehend anything

  • Jon

    If someone in the United States says or writes that Donald Trump should be voted out, should that warrant an arrest or questioning? Hell no. Nigeria is under Buhari is really a shithole country. Nigerians are under a tyrant and a dictatorship. And, this, must stop/

  • Nwa_Africa

    Of course, we all know that the first letter was from IBB and the second from APC…………………….