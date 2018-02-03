Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Emir Sanusi

Pic 15. Vice President with Traditional Rulers and other Community Leaders on the Numan Crisis at the Presidential Villa
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo discussing with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II during a meeting of the Vice President with Traditional Rulers and other Community Leaders on the Numan Crisis at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (11/12/17) 06717/11/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had a meeting behind closed-doors with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, which lasted 30 minutes at his palace in Kano, Saturday.

Although no immediate information was obtained on what the two men discussed, sources said the meeting might be linked with recent happenings in the country including the Senator Kwankwaso/Governor Ganduje faceoff.

The vice president, who was in Kano to attend his aide Hafiz Ibrahim’s marriage ceremony, was treated to a rousing welcome by hundreds of All Progessive Congress, APC, supporters who lined up the streets from the airport to the Emir’s palace.

All the major politicians in Kano including two serving senators, Kabiru Gaya and Barau Jibrin, and all the House of Representatives members from Kano were present during the vice president’s visit.

Mr. Osinbajo also inspected a bridge project under construction by the Ganduje administration at Katsina road.

He later left Kano at about 3 p.m. for Lagos for another meeting according to his media aide Laolu Akande.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • omo56

    Although no immediate information was obtained on what the two men
    discussed, sources said the meeting might be linked with recent
    happenings in the country including the Senator Kwankwaso/Governor
    Ganduje faceoff.

    What kind of men are these if the activities and the miseries they are causing all over the nation was not mentioned

  • Oguntade

    Osibajo went to meet with sanusi coz of his finding on fulani terrorist organization. VP has gotten clue it was sanusi and sultan sponsoring the killing, so he went to pacify him on his knees. What a grievous mistake Nigeria made on buhari

    • Anonymous

      Some people are sons of the devil and you are one of them.

      • Oguntade

        Really? Aje ke lanan omo ku loni ,tani o mo pe aje anan lopa omo je? Sense fall on you. .. That is what happened

  • obiora

    Closed door meeting or open door meeting the people Murdered had been Murdered and the Murderous Government is Murderous Government. Nothing will change the reallity. Nigerians have Vampires as elites.