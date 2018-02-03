Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Emir Sanusi

Related News

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had a meeting behind closed-doors with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, which lasted 30 minutes at his palace in Kano, Saturday.

Although no immediate information was obtained on what the two men discussed, sources said the meeting might be linked with recent happenings in the country including the Senator Kwankwaso/Governor Ganduje faceoff.

The vice president, who was in Kano to attend his aide Hafiz Ibrahim’s marriage ceremony, was treated to a rousing welcome by hundreds of All Progessive Congress, APC, supporters who lined up the streets from the airport to the Emir’s palace.

All the major politicians in Kano including two serving senators, Kabiru Gaya and Barau Jibrin, and all the House of Representatives members from Kano were present during the vice president’s visit.

Mr. Osinbajo also inspected a bridge project under construction by the Ganduje administration at Katsina road.

He later left Kano at about 3 p.m. for Lagos for another meeting according to his media aide Laolu Akande.