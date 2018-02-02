Gboko killings: Police DPO under interrogation —CP

The Police Command in Benue is interrogating the Divisional Police Officer in- charge of Gboko A Division over the Wednesday killing of seven persons.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Fatai Owoseni, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday that some persons had been arrested in connection with the killings.

Seven passengers were killed and burnt by a mob at Gboko Motor Park in Gboko Local Government Area.

Mr. Owoseni said the DPO was being questioned on whether he acted professionally upon getting a distress call on the day of the incident.

“We have arrested some suspects and of course the (Nigeria) Police has its accountability process.

“At the moment we are trying to find out exactly what happened on that day, we are also looking at what the response time was taking into consideration when the distress call was made and when the response came in.

“It is on the basis of this that the Divisional Officer of A Division Gboko is being questioned. We want to know what time he got the distress call and what was his immediate action.

“We are also trying to find out from him if he responded professionally because as a police officer our allegiance and loyalty is to the constitution of this country not to any other person,” he said

Meanwhile, a reliable source told NAN at the state headquarters that the DPO had been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for further questioning.

Mr. Owoseni further disclosed that the remains of those killed in the incident had been buried.

On the directive of Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that state commissioners police disarm all militias and vigilantes, Mr. Owoseni said that there was proliferation of all kinds of arms in Benue.

He, however, said the police were ready to enforce the order and advised those in possession of illegal arms to voluntarily surrender them or face the law. (NAN)

  • AryLoyds

    This Fulani Gov are playing games with human lives !

  • growthengine

    My candid advice to benue people is to defend yourselves from Fulani herdsmen because this govt has taken sides with the herdsmen. Do not fall for their surrender your arms story. It is a ploy to annihilate your people

  • Ilekhomon Peterson

    who is being questioned for the brutal murder of the Benue and Taraba citizens.This Buhari nepotism and clannishsm is getting out of hands

  • Frank Bassey

    Those responsible for the killings should be arrested; but that will not obliterate the murderous Fulani herdsmen the IGP was given 14 days ultimatum by Senate to fish out and prosecute. We hope attention will not be focused on the killing of Fulani herdsmen against the masses that have died in their hands.

  • Mentus

    ..’our allegiance and loyalty is to the constitution of this country and not to any other man’.
    Can Owoseni honestly put his hand on his heart and make that statement. I am pretty sure we will have a case of cardiac arrest on our hands.
    How can Nigerian security apparatuses be so blatantly discriminatory. How come none of Fulani murderers has been arrested for a month now, and yet there have been arrests within hours of Gboko killings.
    Whether Owoseni and his boss Idris believe in God or not the shedding of blood of the innocent and poor they are currently presiding over will be avenged on them in this lifetime.

  • Kez Ebed

    I believe that this is the time that those state vigilantes should be armed. With the no police security assurance to the citizens, and obvious Fed. Govt. deliberate ignorance of the gargantuan life threats posed by the unknown herdsmen, it becomes imperative that people should project themselves. We don’t have to allow the use of that 1966 tactics of blowing the niggle, assemble hundreds of innocent serving officers, disarm them cooll