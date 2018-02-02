Gboko killings: Police DPO under interrogation —CP

Related News

The Police Command in Benue is interrogating the Divisional Police Officer in- charge of Gboko A Division over the Wednesday killing of seven persons.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Fatai Owoseni, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday that some persons had been arrested in connection with the killings.

Seven passengers were killed and burnt by a mob at Gboko Motor Park in Gboko Local Government Area.

Mr. Owoseni said the DPO was being questioned on whether he acted professionally upon getting a distress call on the day of the incident.

“We have arrested some suspects and of course the (Nigeria) Police has its accountability process.

“At the moment we are trying to find out exactly what happened on that day, we are also looking at what the response time was taking into consideration when the distress call was made and when the response came in.

“It is on the basis of this that the Divisional Officer of A Division Gboko is being questioned. We want to know what time he got the distress call and what was his immediate action.

“We are also trying to find out from him if he responded professionally because as a police officer our allegiance and loyalty is to the constitution of this country not to any other person,” he said

Meanwhile, a reliable source told NAN at the state headquarters that the DPO had been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for further questioning.

Mr. Owoseni further disclosed that the remains of those killed in the incident had been buried.

On the directive of Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that state commissioners police disarm all militias and vigilantes, Mr. Owoseni said that there was proliferation of all kinds of arms in Benue.

He, however, said the police were ready to enforce the order and advised those in possession of illegal arms to voluntarily surrender them or face the law. (NAN)