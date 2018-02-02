Police IG appears before Senate Committee

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has appeared before the Senate Committee of Police in response to the Senate’s summon on Tuesday.

The Senate had given the police boss a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the killings in Benue State.

Following his inability to make the arrests as well as give updates on the issue, the Senate on Tuesday summoned Mr. Idris to give explanations.

At the beginning of the meeting, the IGP tried to give brief details of the local governments visited in the state.

Journalists were then excused from the room as the meeting held behind closed doors.