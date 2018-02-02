Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement begins in Ondo

Olusegun Obasanjo

The Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria (CN) movement was on Thursday convened in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The meeting had in attendance present and former members of both the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Notable party members of the PDP and APC who were at the meeting include the coalition’s state coordinator, Demola Ijabiyi; former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oluwarotimi Akintoye; Dare Emiola, former PDP State Chairmen, Ebenezer Alabi, Biyi Poroye, Dare Bada, Sunday Menukuro and Kehinde Alabi.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ijabiyi said the forum was not a political party yet, but a mass movement to determine good governance In the country.

He said the movement would determine how Nigerians would be “liberated from the bondage of discredited politicians in both major parties.”

He explained that the platform made up of various groups would constitute a new political order, urging every Nigerian to embrace the coalition.

“APC and PDP are vessels of darkness. We are bringing people to light as nobody will like to remain in darkness,” Mr. Ijabiyi said.

“There is the need to liberate ourselves from the bondage of these exploiters who have no solution to the problems of the country.”

He noted: ”We are not a political party, further articulation of the movement’s general direction would determine whether it would metamorphose into a political party or not.

“Already there are several movements coming up that would align with this coalition to achieve the desired goals.”

Mr. Ijabiyi said the youth would form the largest component of those to lead the movement and determine leaders at various levels.

He noted that there was no way the present precarious situation in the country would be allowed to remain.

Former president Obasanjo Olusegun had set the ball rolling on the idea of a coalition to wrest power from incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he had recently written a blistering public letter to, accusing him of ineptitude and failure to provide good governance.

  • Sam

    Joke by joke. Watch out PDP and APC.

    • Usher

      Politicians… no be today we dey hear this type of story. e don tey!

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Bruv, I have absolutely no fear of this movement in as much as the INEC law and regulation as per political parties haven’t been changed.

      This movement can only serve to enlighten the electorate or simply metamorphose into a political party.

      If it enlightens the citizenry, Buhari remains a winner, if it becomes a political party, it will still be peopled by the same discredited politicians and political actors; and right now, Buhari and Osinbajo are still better trusted.

      • Eluba Inas

        What most haters of Buhari failed to understand is that hating him is easy, but defeating him would require putting forward a serious candidate with umblemished credibility and impeccable character, unfortunately that is lacking from those tested so far.

  • Watch man

    Here is APC and PDP wearing another type of agbada

    • Usher

      Lol! But many shall be deceived by the new agbada..

      • Tickle

        Yes O, agbada wey get umbrella and broom. Umbrella wey no fit withstand common “rain drizzle” and broom wey no fit sweep clean…………..na same same.

  • Fadama

    This nonsense coalition does not inspire any confidence whatsoever.

  • Damian

    Joker of an obj…Nigerians should be following obj in 2018….what an insult to our collective intelligence.