PROFILE: Meet new CBN deputy governor appointee, Edward Adamu

Penultimate Monday, the first meeting in 2018 of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN was aborted. It was the first time in a long while that the meeting would fail to hold.

Reason? Available members could not form a quorum. Since then, three appointments have been announced to either fill the vacant positions exited by the deputy governors in charge of Economic Policy, Sarah Alade, and her colleague in the Corporate Services department, Suleiman Barau, who retired last year.

The latest appointee by President Muhammadu Buhari is Edward Adamu, the current Director of Human Resources at the CBN, who has already been selected to replace Mr. Barau as the new Deputy Governor.

Born on June 22, 1959 in Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State, Mr. Adamu has a degree in quantity surveying from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. A fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, he is 57 years old.

Mr. Adamu has several postgraduate professional certifications from the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria, Wharton School, USA, INSEAD France, Chicago Booth & IMD Switzerland.

He is a member of several professional bodies, namely the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors; Project Management Institute, USA; International Knowledge Management Institute, USA; International Society for Performance Improvement, USA; and the Association of Project Managers, UK.

Mr. Adamu was employed by the CBN in June 1992. In 2012, he was appointed Director of the Strategy Management Department responsible for the articulation of strategy to deliver the mandate of the bank.

As director of strategy, he was a member of the Monetary Policy Implementation Committee and the Financial Services Regulatory Coordination Committee as well as an observer at the MPC.

Between 1992 and 2003, Mr. Adamu served in several offices of the Engineering Services Department of the CBN handling Project Conception, Evaluation, Contract Documentation, Cost Planning & Control, Project Implementation and Closure of several projects of the Bank, including the current CBN Head Office Abuja. He rose from the position of a Manager to an Assistant Director.

In 2004, he was an Assistant Director and Head of the Non-core Team under a Re- engineering and Re-structuring programme (Project EAGLES) undertaken to re-position the CBN working with Accenture Consulting.

In 2005, Mr. Adamu led the Knowledge Management Team to supervise the development of CBN’s Knowledge Management Framework.

In 2006 as a Deputy Director, he served as CBN’s Head of Business Support Division in charge of portfolio of teams and functions, including Knowledge Management, Records Management, Strategic Alliance and Price Intelligence.

In 2008, he was seconded for two years to the Gombe State government to set-up and run a strategic framework for best practices in procurement.

In 2010, he served as Programmes Director (Head of the Projects Planning & Implementation Division) in charge of multi-dimensional large scale projects for the CBN.

In 2016, Mr. Adamu was appointed Director, Human Resources Department in charge of developing the human capital assets of the bank.

He is a member of several Board and Project Steering Committees of the Bank, including Budget; Staff Matters; Pension Fund Management; Establishment, Enterprise Learning, Assets Disposal and REAL SPARC Project.

He is married with four children.