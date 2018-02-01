Benue Killings: Your observations are “incorrect”, Buhari tells Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Photo credit: Nigeria Today]

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Senate President Bukola Saraki in a recent letter to the top lawmaker on the lingering crisis in Benue and other states in central Nigeria.

In the January 25 letter addressed to Mr. Saraki, Mr. Buhari enumerated the actions so far taken by his government towards resolving the crisis that has left hundreds dead within the past one month alone.

The president said his government has taken a series of actions that included ordering security chiefs to move to the epicentre of the crisis while senior cabinet officials were asked to find political solutions where possible.

Mr. Saraki had earlier last month led the Senate to reach a string of strongly-worded resolutions about the crisis and the failings or outright inability of the Buhari administration to forestall it.

The lawmakers’ resolutions followed the spate of killings in Benue State, including the January 1 suspected herdsmen rampage that left more than 70 villagers dead and the January 8 killings of police officers in the state.

On Wednesday, Governor Samuel Ortom imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew following police’s confirmation that seven Fulani travellers had been lynched and set alight in Gboko, an industrial town about 90 kilometres southeast of Makurdi, the state capital.

After listing all his interventions, which ranged from a deployment of special forces and a broad-based consultation with key parties to the violence, Mr. Buhari said it was wrong for the Senate to accuse him of doing too little about the crisis.

“To infer, therefore that nothing has been done is incorrect,” Mr. Buhari told Mr. Saraki in the letter which was read on the floor of the Senate Thursday. “The police are strenuously working to apprehend the rest of the culprits of these heartless killings.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, declined comments about the president’s jab at his principal Thursday evening.

“There is no question I can take on that,” Mr. Olaniyonu said. “The letter was read on the floor of the Senate and the appropriate response has been issued.”

The president first ordered the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris to move to Benue in the second week of January, a directive he emphasised in his letter to Mr. Saraki.

“Furthermore, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to relocate to Benue State, redeploy forces to the most sensitive areas.

“The Federal Government is initiating additional measures to address these and other security challenges, alleviate the consequences of these attacks and forestall reoccurrence,” the president said.

Still, the president said, key elements of the Senate’s resolutions would be looked into for prompt action.

“The Senate Resolutions itemised in your letter will be taken into consideration and I am instructing all relevant MDAs to factor them in their work,” the president said in the letter which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina Thursday afternoon.

  • A.N. Quarshie

    Premium Times Editor,

    For me i am somehow dis-appointed that General Obasanjo raised
    public expectations so high with his letter blasting President Buhari and
    saying that a vote for Buhari in 2019 will send Nigeria to 4-years
    imprisonment, and then saying a COALITION FOR NIGERIA is the answer, only for
    three jaded wrecks like Alhaji Modu Sherrif, Brigadier Olagunsoye Oyinlola,
    and, Colonel Ahmadu Ali, to appear today as the meaning of Obasanjo’s idea of
    new thinking forward. I am disappointed. At his level i expected General
    Obasanjo to be lots better prepared and to know morning shows the day.

    Today’s outing looks more like a plot to split the PDP party into two and
    impede the candidacy of Abubakar Atiku. That is the impression of many people
    from yesterday’s launching of COALITION FOR NIGERIA – which was total flop.
    It will cost ten times more to restore the interest of Nigerians in this so-called
    Coalition of Nigeria after today’s disgraceful outing. It is either that
    General Obasanjo has no good administrative skills to know that a first public
    outing is most critical for a coalition intended to displace APC and PDP. Or it
    could be that Brigadier Oyinlola is worse clueless in public policy and plans
    to stage such a disgraceful outing. Donald Duke – who made the 4th caucus
    member of this Coalition for Nigeria – added no value whatsoever.

  • Anonymous

    When u have a semi-illiterate, low intelligent dullard as a president, u get mediocrity, it is very important for a leader to have WISDOM and understan dand apply PSYCHOLOGY, to have abiity to listen and analyse, it is either babau is senile, has the brain of a cow or is a great deceiver, everybody who has advised him ends up being despised and refuted, Like Gali Nabba,he is not a saint but just like OBJ he has been giving babu adivce but babu refuted and rejected it to his amazement, saying Nigeria was dead before him and now Nigeria is winning, DOES THIS LOOOK LIKE WINNING TO HIM? the increased lawlessness, criminality, nepotism, division, poverty, unemployment, hardship etc IF THIS MAN DOES 8 YEARS NIGERIA IS FINISHED, HE WILL DIG THIS COUNTRY SO DEEPER INTO A HOLE IT WILL TAKE ANOTHER PRESIDENT AND GOVT A LOT OF WORK TO DIG US OUT, things are getting missing right inside a mans house and the man is deceivng himself that nothing is missing, everything is still in place and infact has increased, he is busy shouting about thieves outside when the ones responsible for the missing things in the house are the thieves within  but when u have a paddy paddy extended family buisness govt, this is what u get, like OBJ said, #CLANISHNESS, #KINSHIP, #FRIENDSHIP = #CONDONATION. Why didnt he reply Gov Ortom when he wrote about impending attackes? Why disnt he go to benje to comiserate? Now he is applying medicine after death, ANY PRESIDENT WHO HAS SENSE AND HIS IG TOLD HIM NIGERIA WAS WELL SECURED WOULD HAVE SACKED HIM IMMEDIATELY, BUT BABU KNOWS WHAT HE IS DOING, HIS AGENDA MUST COME FIRST AND EVERTYPTHING ELSE DOES NOT REALY MATTER

  • Man_Enough

    There are 3 independent arms of government responsible for good governance; namely executive, legislator, and judiciary. Each of the arm has a share of the blame if there is a below par performance. The Senate cannot stand aloof and criticize.

  • Anonymous

    In May and October, 2017, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leadership, at a press conference held in Abuja and even in an open letter to the Inspector General of Police, threatened to wreak mayhem on Benue people if the anti-open grazing law came into effect. They also made several inciting statements in newspapers against our people.

    As law abiding people, we raised the alarm over the inciting statements especially through press conferences in Makurdi and Abuja. We also wrote letters to security agencies, particularly the Army, Police, Navy, Air Force and the Department of State Security and the Minister of Interior. We also petitioned the President through an open letter published in Vanguard Newspaper of November 10, 2017 as well as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives. The three main socio-cultural organizations in Benue also petitioned the Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano, who are grand patrons of Miyetti Allah, seeking their intervention to prevail and restrain the herders from invading our land. Unfortunately, all our pleas, entreaties and cries fell on deaf ears. The silence by the federal authorities and those we made appeals to, to restrain the marauders emboldened the Miyetti Allah and their gangs of killers to invade and massacre over 73 of our people on January 1, 2018 and six in Odonto-Akpa in Otukpo local government area as well as four in Ojapo in Okpokwu local government area.

    Despite public declarations by leadership of Miyetti Allah accepting culpability for the recent massacre as revenge or reprisal over alleged cattle rustling, no arrests have been made three weeks after the incidents.

    It is very unfortunate for FG to be politisizing a pure case of threat to national security, criminality and lawlessness, failing in its primary responsibility of providing security, admitting as DSS say that foreign Islamic fighters have entered this country and the minister for defence asking nigerians to be more accommodating to foreigners who migrated and entered illegally and are, killing, raping and maiming them and destroying their farmlands. Accusing the victims of provocation, blaming grazing laws, excusing the aggressors and their acts of criminality and lawlessness, infact from the senate reports even the security agencies were used to facilitate some of the attacks in Nigeria instead of protecting citizens the facilitated foreign and local herdsmen Islamic terrorists.

    How can government claim to be serious about agriculture revolution when peoples farmlands, and crops worth billions nation wide are being razed down, trampled on and destroyed/ When herdsmen hear on their radios of how the FG is protecting them and defending them through its rubbish statements.

    How can a governor who is supposed to be a chief security officer of a state write letters warning of advanced threats and attacks by Fulani herdsmen to President, vice, senate president, speaker

    And instead of going after people who have openly spoken in support of violence, incited violence, sponsored terrorism etc FG is going after Pastors and people writing negative comments against them.

    IPOB was designated as a terrorist group and I do not wish to dispute that but IPOB has not killed anyone meanwhile Fulani herdsmen that are killing and maiming thousands, destroying farmlands, many of the illegal foreigners Islamic terrorists are described as “MARE CRIMINALITY” while the IG says Nigeria is ‘WELL SECURED”

    According to Fidel Castro ”IN A STATE OF LAWLESSNESS IT BECOMES ILLEGAL TO BE LAW ABIDING”