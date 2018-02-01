Corrupt elements opposing Buhari’s second term bid – CACOL

President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Centre for Anti -Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) said on Thursday that Nigerians asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest in 2019 are those feeling the heat of his anti-graft fight.

The chairman of the centre, Debo Adeniran, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the voices of such people were loudest in discrediting the president, “because they knew it was no more business as usual.’’

Mr. Adeniran said Mr. Buhari had acquitted himself remarkably well in the fight against corruption, “leaving no breathing space for treasury looters.’’

According to him, the recent cacophony of voices condemning all that the current administration has done, is proof of corruption fighting back.

“When you fight corruption, corruption fights back. Some of the recent voices condemning the president and asking him not to seek re-election are not honest in their assessment of his administration.

“These people are not comfortable with the heat of the anti-corruption war, because it is affecting them.

“They know things will continue to be difficult for them with Buhari in power because of their corrupt ways.

“That is why they do not want him to finish his first term let alone wanting him to get a second term,’’ he said.

Mr. Adeniran added that the recent naming of Buhari as “Anti -Corruption Champion in Africa” by the African Union attested to the strides of his administration in the anti-graft war.

He said the honour had vindicated CACOL and others which had endured scathing criticisms for supporting the anti-corruption war of the Federal Government.

The CACOL chairman expressed optimism that the award would add impetus to the fight and encourage the president to do more.

Mr. Adeniran urged “responsible” Nigerians to support Mr. Buhari as “corruption cannot not be fought and won by the government alone.’’(NAN)

  • Anonymous

    If there was no ass there would not be ass kissers

  • Debekeme

    Debo Adediran and CACOL are very irresponsible.

    I oppose Buhari’s desire to recentest, does that make me a ‘corrupt element’? Is this Adediran guy serious?

    I agree that Buhari and Osibanjo are probably the most decent and honest leaders Nigeria has had in recent history.

    But NIgeria’s problem is NOT JUST CORRUPTION! Buhari is not a good manager of resources and hes refused to hire competent hands. Hes a divisive leader with health challenges. Hes overwhelmed by the complexity or managing a nation in these modern times. Its obvious that hes intellectually deficient in many ways.

    This administration ‘MAY’ be good at standing up to corruption but they are less than efficient and effective managers of esources and they are so slow in taking action; lethargy .

    Above is why I’m opposed to Buhari’s recontesting. Does that automatically make me a ‘corrupt element’??!!

    One more thing, I personally know that Debo Adediran is close to the Vice President. Adediran’s and CACOLS position and statement is not objective or well intended.

    • bib

      Well at least you are not blind enough not to acknowledge that PMB and Osibanjo are the most decent leaders Nigeria has had in recent times. You also agree they have stood up against corruption. Please compare the achievements of GEJ’s 6 years and Obj’s 8 years and that of PMB’s under three years as set below:
      Say the TRUTH as it is In Buhari Administration

      By Anasiezie Donatus

      The tragedy of a Comical Drama the so called opposition played so far.
      these
       All salary arrears paid up
       All contractual debts paid up
       All Pension arrears paid up
       All known treasury leakages sealed up
       All known treasury thieves being investigated and prosecuted
       A recession overcome within one year
       The foreign reserve growing
       Inflation reducing
       The Capital market rated highest globally
       The ease of doing business rated high
       Greatly reduced food import bills
       Greatly increased Internal Revenue Generation drive
       Revamped and more effective tax regime
       More efficient and more responsible Civil Service
       All Federal roads being reconstructed across the Country
       Fast rails being constructed between the state capitals
       Gas pipeline being laid from South to Abuja, Kaduna and Kano
       13 Modular Refineries being built in ND
       Private Financing for our three Refineries being negotiated
       Private Refineries to collocate with the existing Refineries being concluded
       Influx of foreign companies increasing
       Increased investments by domestic investors
       The Electricity Generating capacity at 7000 MW
       Transmission Capacity at 7000 MW
       Distribution capacity being restructured to inject more capital and expertise
       The economy of Nigeria being Restructured from oil based to Agric, Solid Mineral and Manufacture based
       Ranching for meat and dairy industry due to kickoff
       Boko Haram now a distant ding in the orchestra of general quietude
       NDA reduced from a movement to Madam’s military wing for retaining her loot.
       Herdsmen/Farmers conflict due to be permanently resolved
       Military vehicles sourced from a Nigeria car manufacturer for the first time

      These are not propositions; all these and more will be on the
      Curriculum Vitae of PMB in the 2019 Presidential Elections. And he did
      not achieve these by fluke, he was deliberate; the economy he inherited
      was dire. The country was running on one cylinder and the engine had
      just coughed its last, the engine was dead and the ”plane” was adrift.
      What would anyone do with a Country which just had her only source of
      income cut down to less than one quarter? Inevitably, the economy dived
      into a recession with nothing to kick start it; there were no savings of
      any kind. Worse, Nigerians were so used to eating imported food that
      they did not want to substitute with our home grown food, especially
      rice. So, when the accursed were busy clapping for themselves for
      successfully ruining the Country they so much loathed, PMB and his team
      set out to perform magic; they pulled up their cuffs and went to work,
      slowly but deliberately. They were booed, they were jeered and they were
      misquoted, lied against and tempted. Today, the score card scares the
      nay sayers. They desperately seek for thick black smoke to screen off
      this beautiful sight from people; they seek for a cacophone to mire this
      beautiful music from the masses. Today, it’s either Herdsmen killings,
      the next day it’s kidnappers while before then, it used to be Boko
      Haram, IPOB or NDA.
      They may have wondered why the people are so
      disinterested in their distractions; they are so lost in their own
      thoughts to be able to realize that PMB’s achievements are shared by the
      people they wish to distract. They are active participants in the PMB
      Nigeria Project. They are the direct beneficiaries of the outcome. They
      know what has been done, what remains to be done and why. It is
      difficult for anyone to get their attention with false tales, false
      alarms and false predictions. It is difficult to take the people away
      from PMB. OBJ seems to be the last card of the comical game, and I
      wonder what he is doing in there; why would he want to throw away the
      myth of his political invincibility on the altar of theatrical show of
      shame. He is liable to be stripped naked and that is not a nice lesson
      to be learnt at his age. Some elders in the North learnt to steer clear
      of Buhari’s phenomenon far too late to save their honors.
      PMB will
      add this enormous CV to his enormous personal integrity; that is not
      something any politician in Nigeria can boast of. Some politicians can
      be credited with some achievements, but apart from PMB, none of them
      will pass elementary test of personal integrity. Buhari is set to have
      both at levels of Ahmedu Bello and co. Nobody can take away his Verified
      and Validated integrity, but obviously, some jokers think they can stop
      him from attaining his achievements. Perhaps they don’t how late they
      are; or perhaps they do but think they can still dent him. The town
      criers are scattered all over the towns and villages, like the mythical
      EGBERE, making highly confusing statements. “Buhari has achieved
      nothing” they say, so the solution is for him not to contest again. When
      asked whether that claim is not an advantage for them to win the
      election, they tell us that they don’t want to “disgrace” him from
      power. Some of us have been thinking about the comic tragedy being
      played by our politicians; repeat some of their silly narratives to a
      baby and see how the baby will start to cry.

      • Debekeme

        Buharis is NOT a transformation leader.

        Please ask Lee Kwan Yu, Chairman Mao etc if when they were transforming their countries they listed ‘I paid
        salaries and pension’ as part of their successes/achievements.

        Do you know what it is to transform a country? Buhari doesn’t know what the ingredients of a destiny changing administration is! He doesn’t know!

        Its almost at the end of his administration he now understands that he should have declared an emergency in education sector! LOL .

        Please go and see how India did it. Now almost 30% of all employees and owners of high tech businesses and jobs are in hands of indians. WORLD WIDE

        My people can glorify mediocrity! Dont dare call Buhari transformational! You have populated your list above with mediocre achievements and half truths!

        Look, i wish he did better because im a Nigerian and the prosperity of Nigeria is also MY prosperity.

        NOTE: Instability is still rife in every corner of the country, no longer just in NE.

        Corruption is still rife its just now done under the table smartly and not longer in the open like before.

  • obiora

    Mr Adediran may the Blood of those killed by Buhari be upon your Head. So the Bloods are not yet enough to you. How Black people Thinks is the reason why Slave Trade succeeded in Afrika.