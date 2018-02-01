Senate summons Police IG over Benue ultimatum, vows matter won’t be overlooked

Related News

The Senate had on Wednesday resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for failing to apprehend perpetrators of the Benue killings.

The Senate had upon resumption of plenary this year, given the IGP a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and investigate those responsible for the killing of 73 residents in Benue state.

A lawmaker, Joshua Lidani (APC, Gombe), reminded his colleagues that actions in respect to that resolution have still not been effected.

“The Senate clearly resolved that the Inspector-General of Police be given two weeks to which he should identify and arrest all those who perpetrated the killings in Benue.

“This resolution was passed and was transmitted to the IGP but to the best of my knowledge no arrest has been made and no information has been brought to the senate as regards the resolution,” he said.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, expressed disappointment at the IGP, while re-emphasising that the integrity of the Senate must be respected, adding that those kinds of ultimatums cannot be taken lightly.

He therefore mandated the Senate Committees on Police and Intelligence to summon the IGP.

“Summon the IG to come before you by tomorrow to make an explanation on where we are on this two-week ultimatum. These two committees should report to us by Tuesday on where we are.

“If by Tuesday we are not happy with their report we can take a decision to summon the IG. If they think we are just going to sweep this thing under the carpet the answer is definitely no.

“We are not going to stop until people are made to account for their responsibilities – like the President said in his letter, he has told the IG to ensure speedy prosecution and we are not seeing that. The IG knows that he needs to take this seriously,” he said.