Poor remittances: Nigerian govt. considers new performance framework for MDAs

The Federal Government says it is working on a new performance management framework for ministries, department and agencies, MDAs and state-owned enterprises to enhance their capacity for higher revenue returns.

The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Ben Akabueze, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the level of revenue returns to the Consolidated Revenue Fund has been appalling.

“Several MDAs generate revenue, but do not remit to the CRF,” Mr. Akabueze told civil society organisations, CSOs during the dialogue on the theme: “Enhancing Media & CSOs Understanding of Current Budget Issues & Reforms Effects.”

“This is one of government’s major areas of focus going forward. We are working to design and implement a new performance management framework for these MDAs and state owned enterprises that will see them contributing to the CRF. We have refused to take the part of reducing the revenue projection from them,” he said.

The DG said in the 2016 budget, government projected about N1.5 trillion revenue from the MDAs, but realised less than N400 billion by the end of the financial year.

Although government considered the previous year’s projection overly ambitious and reduced the figure to N807 billion in 2017, Mr. Akabueze said there was still significant under-performance with full year fiscal numbers not yet all out.

“We think it’s important to answer the question fundamentally whether N847 billion revenue projections from these agencies in which cumulatively government has invested about N40 trillion over the years and simply asking for a two percent return on investment, is not reasonable.

“We have chosen to hold fire on the target and to engage with these agencies to drive the performance and say this is not acceptable,” Mr Akabueze said.

On budget impact on poverty reduction, particularly against the background of recent reports by the African Development Bank, AfDB that more than 80 million of the Nigerian population currently live below the poverty threshold, Mr. Akabueze said government was concerned.

Despite the concern, he said it was still debatable whether poverty was in the increasing or decreasing, as the number of Nigerians said to be living below the poverty threshold by 2015 was over 100 million.

“So, if the figure is said to be 80 million today, then poverty is decreasing. But, even that figure is still too large not to be concerned,” he noted.

For the budget to address the poverty question, he said since 2016 government had sustained an annual provision of N500 billion for the social intervention investment programme.

The programme, he explained, consists a number of components, including skill development, support to entrepreneurship, conditional cash transfers and the home-grown school feeding as a well as a social housing programme all directed at reducing poverty among the vulnerable masses.

Besides, he said the various government MDAs also have interventionist “programmes and projects targeted at reducing poverty.

“One of the most effective ways to reduce poverty is to create employment and create jobs for the people. Any job creating initiative is a poverty reduction initiative,” he stated.

On high personnel cost, which takes about 30 per cent of the entire budgetary outlay, Mr. Akabueze said this was giving government a lot of concern, saying this was why government was ensuring that only validly engaged workers were on its payroll.

To avoid exacerbating the socio-economic problems, he said government has been careful not to contemplate retrenchment of workers, particularly at a time the economy was just emerging from recession and growth still fragile.

On repeated items in the budget, the DG said since capital budget was never fully funded for several years, they were bound to be represented.

He said although few items were fully implemented in one year, there were sometimes residual obligations involving the payment of contractors that may have worked and a budgetary allocation required to settle the debt.

On the budget presentation schedule, he said government had kept its promise to submit the draft budget on time.

“In 2019 and going forward, we would aim at getting the budget ready by September or latest early in October, to allow for sufficient reviews before passage by December,” he said.